Fika Swedish Cafe and Bistro at Arab Street to close after 17 years

Fans of Fika Swedish Cafe and Bistro will soon have to bid the eatery goodbye.

The news of its closure comes as the halal-friendly cafe celebrates 17 years since it opened along Arab Street in 2009.

In a social media post on Tuesday (Aug 4), Fika said its last day of service will be Aug 14.

"If you've ever wanted one last plate of our Swedish meatballs or one last fika with us, we'd love to see you before we close," the cafe wrote.

Fika, which specialises in Swedish food with halal ingredients, also thanked longtime customers for their support.

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"Since opening in 2009, we've been honoured to be part of so many memories. Thank you for every visit, every meal, and every bit of support over the years," the cafe wrote.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for 17 unforgettable years."

While Fika's chapter is coming to an end, the team said it is excited to focus on growing its bakery Konditori.

Also located in Kampong Glam, Konditori opened at Bussorah Street in 2016, serving a variety of bakes, cakes and pastries.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/konditorisg/p/DNpPGpMP7NT/?hl=en[/embed]

AsiaOne has contacted Fika Swedish Cafe and Bistro for more information.

The closure announcement has surprised many, prompting an outpouring of comments from regulars and new customers expressing their sadness.

One said: "My son's all-time favourite dish is your macaroni sausage stew. He's going to be devastated. I've had so many great meals here with friends and family. You're irreplaceable, Fika, all the best."

"I had so many fond memories of this place and the food! So sad to see this place go," another netizen wrote.

One Swedish netizen also said: "I'll never forget...the feeling of eating meatballs and potatoes at your place after two weeks in Langkawi, where I'd been living on melon, yogurt, and fried rice. I had really missed Swedish food."

In past interviews with local media, Fika's chef and owner Tasneem Noor said the cafe started from the dishes she would cook for her Swedish husband whenever he missed home.

"We realised that there was no authentic Swedish food here and on top of that, no halal Swedish food," she told CNA in 2021.

"So we thought that it would be a great idea to introduce Singaporeans to the cuisine."

The word fika refers to having a coffee with one's colleagues, friends or family in Swedish.

It has multiple connotations and can mean anything from taking a break from work to going on a date.

Address: 257 Beach Road, Singapore 199539

Opening hours: Sun-Thurs, 11am to 9pm; Fri-Sat, 11am-10pm

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com