Film buff alert: Singapore's The Projector reopens on Wednesday with a sizzling July lineup

Film buffs rejoice – after three long months of Netflix and solitude, The Projector is back in business.

Singapore’s beloved indie cinema will throw open its doors on July 15, 2020, with a bold lineup of exclusives and, of course, a whole raft of safety measures.

First things first, the safety. All tickets must be booked online, and fast – there’s a limit of only 50 pax on each hall.

If you’re planning to nosh on Intermission Bar’s nachos and beers, you can preorder them online as well.

When you arrive for your film, it’s the usual drill – SafeEntry, no lingering in the foyer, and masks on unless you’re eating or drinking.

If you’re wondering whether you can sit with friends, the answer is thankfully yes – though in a group of no more than five, and leaving two seats’ space all around your squad.

The Projector’s July-August roster is out, and it’s packed with both cult classics and minty-fresh releases.

Projector exclusives not to miss include Family Romance LLC (opening July 15) – Werner Herzog’s poignant tragicomedy about a rental company which offers stand-ins for absent family members – and South Korean neo-noir thriller Beasts Clawing at Straws (opening July 30), which revolves around a literal chase for money with high stakes.

There’s plenty to please the Francophiles, from Girlhood / Bande de Filles (opening July 18) – Céline Sciamma’s coming-of-age drama about a girl who joins a gang in pursuit of empowerment – to Les Invisibles (opening July 19), a hard-hitting comedy about social workers breaking the law to help shelter homeless women.

Indie American studio A24 also makes a stellar showing, with award-winning gems like Chinese-American comedy The Farewell (opening July 16) starring Awkwafina, Robert Egger’s twisted horror tale The Lighthouse (opening July 17), and gruesome cult flick Midsommar (opening July 19).

Netflix Party might have been a lockdown lifesaver, but there’s no replacing the joy of sharing the laughs and tears on the big screen. There’s a cosy beanbag in The Projector just calling our name.

The Projector is located at 6001 Beach Road, #05-00 Golden Mile Tower, Singapore 199589, e. info@theprojector.sg.

The cinema box office is open Wed-Fri 4pm–8.30pm and Sat-Sun 1pm–8.30pm.

