Final curtain call: Cathay Cineplexes to close West Mall outlet on Feb 20

Cathay Cineplexes will be shuttering its West Mall outlet in Bukit Batok on Thursday (Feb 20), the cinema chain announced yesterday.

This comes as Cathay Cineplexes saw the closure of several of their cinema outlets over the past few years, including the ones at AMK Hub, Orchard Cineleisure, the Cathay and Parkway Parade.

With this closure, there will be five Cathay Cineplexes outlets remaining — at Century Square, Causeway Point, Downtown East, Jem and 321 Clementi.

In a press release on Feb 17, operator mm2 Asia said the closure is due to the expiration of the cinema's existing lease at the mall, as mutually agreed between the cinema chain and the landlord.

"This also aligns with the cinema chain's rightsizing strategy to optimise its operational footprint. The cinema has been undergoing the post-Covid rightsizing exercise for the past two years," the statement further read.

It will undergo reinstatement works after the closure.

The cinema chain also received letters of demand in early February for rent payment, legal costs and other monies owed in relation to its operations at Century Square and Causeway Point, as reported by The Straits Times on Feb 4.

'Save our Screens' promo

The announcement of this closure comes just days after the chain had introduced a promotion.

On Feb 14, Cathay Cineplexes rolled out pre-orders for its Save Our Screens vouchers — a deal that allows movie-goers to enjoy 10 movies and 10 popcorn sets with drinks for just $100 (U.P. $223).

The voucher set will be available from Feb 21 until March 31 and can be redeemed over-the-counter at any Cathay Cineplexes outlet.

Every voucher set will include 10 vouchers in total — each allowing for the redemption of one standard movie ticket, one tub of popcorn and one bottle of drinking water.

The vouchers will be valid from Feb 21 to Dec 31, and can be used on any day including weekends, eve of public holidays and public holidays.

However, they cannot be used for 3D movies, film festivals, Tamil or Hindi movies, Ultima and Wave seats, screenings at the Platinum Movie Suites, movie marathons or any special-priced tickets.

They also cannot be stacked with other promotions and discounts.

Terms and conditions apply and can be found on Cathay Cineplexes' official website at cathaycineplexes.com.sg.

