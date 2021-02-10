Final edition series marks end of an era at Lotus

Lotus has announced a range of five new final edition cars to mark the final year of production for the Elise and the Exige.

The cars sport higher power, a greater standard specification and, as you might have guessed, weight reductions throughout.

The cars are also available with unique paint colours, new exterior decals, new wheel finishes, and Final Edition badging.

The Lotus Elise special edition cars are available in two variants: The Elise Sport 240 and the Elise cup 250.

Lotus Elise final edition

Both cars sport a new TFT digital dashboard as well as a redesigned steering wheel. The new wheel is wrapped in leather and Alcantara, and features a flat base for easier ingress and egress.

New colours offered for the Elise Final Edition include Azure Blue, Black, and Racing Green.

The Elise Sport 240 Final Edition gains an extra 23bhp to total at 240bhp and 244Nm of torque.

Ten-spoke Anthracite forged alloy wheels, as well as optional carbon fibre panels, a lithium-ion battery plus a lightweight polycarbonate rear window bring the Elise Sport 240’s mass down to 898kg.

The zero to 96km/h mph sprint is completed in 4.1 seconds.

The Elise Cup 250 Final Edition meanwhile gets an optimised front splitter, rear wing, rear diffuser and side floor extension. Bilstein sport dampers and adjustable anti-roll bars, along with that lithium-ion battery and polycarbonate rear window, are standard.

Lotus Exige

Meanwhile, the limited edition Lotus Exige cars are available in three variants: Exige Sport 390, Exige Sport 420 and Exige Cup 430.

All variants get a new TFT digital dashboard, exclusive plaques, the new steering wheel, plus new seat trim and stitch patterns. New paint colour options include Metallic White and Metallic Orange.

The Exige Sport 390 gets a 47bhp increase thanks to tweaks to its Edelbrock supercharger, bringing final figures to 397bhp and 420Nm.

The zero to 96km/h sprint time is now 3.7 seconds. Ten-spoke silver lightweight forged alloy wheels are standard on the limited-edition car.

The Exige Sport 420 Final Edition meanwhile gets front and rear Eibach adjustable anti-roll bars and the three-way adjustable Nitron dampers.

Also new are AP Racing brakes with forged, four-piston calipers and two-piece J-hook brake discs. The car rides on 10-spoke Anthracite lightweight forged alloy wheels

The range-topping Exige Cup 430 Final Edition finally gets motorsport-grade carbon fibre panels throughout.

Nitron three-way adjustable dampers and Eibach adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars pair with 10-spoke, diamond-cut lightweight forged alloy wheels for improved handling.

Stopping power comes from four-piston AP Racing brake callipers and higher thermal capacity two-piece J-hook brake discs front and rear.

Also added is a high-flow titanium exhaust system and a motorsport-derived variable traction control system.

This article was first published in Torque.