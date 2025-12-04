Final toast: Haji Lane craft beer spot Good Luck to close on Dec 31

Good Luck, a pub along Haji Lane known for its wide selection of craft beers, will serve its last pint on Dec 31.

Founder Kevin Ngan announced this in an Instagram post on Monday (Dec 1).

Explaining that things were different when they opened the pub along Haji Lane in 2016, he said: "Our mission was simple: bring in the craft culture, cut the noise, and create a spot with genuine soul."

"We set the bar, and we held it there for close to a decade," added Kevin.

The founder said it was simply "the right time to move on" and there was "no drama [and] no regrets".

Thanking customers for their support, Kevin said: "We hope we have provided a solid backdrop for your memories all these years. Please continue to support independent, authentic and soulful spots that keep Haji Lane special."

He also encouraged customers to come visit before Good Luck closes down, saying: "Let's share a final toast. It's been the best nine years."

Aside from Good Luck, Kevin also owns Fatt Choy Eating House and is co-founder of the largest sake festival in Singapore — Sake Matsuri.

