Find Tiong Bahru Bakery's 'golden croissant' to win a year's supply of croissants

Fans of Tiong Bahru Bakery’s pastries, how does a year’s supply of its croissants sound like to you? If that’s your idea of heaven, you’ll want to pop by your nearest Tiong Bahru Bakery (TBB) outlet. The bakery-cafe chain is offering one signature plain croissant a day for a year (that’s 365 in all) to anyone who finds its ‘golden croissant’.

Think Charlie And & The Chocolate Factory, except this time, it’s not a golden ticket you’re looking for, but croissants that have a creamy golden custard with golden flakes and sprinkles hidden within. The catch? They look just like one of TBB’s classic plain viennoiseries on the outside.



A total of 21 croissants will be doled out at random in the upcoming months to its various outlets; no one knows where they’ll be except for the bakers.

Feeling lucky? Head to any Tiong Bahru Bakery outlet and purchase a croissant to try your luck.

This contest runs from Oct 11, 2021 to Jan 9, 2022 and the lucky winners will win 365 croissants worth $1277.50. This is a dine-in promotion only and is available across all TBB outlets. Not applicable for take-away or via delivery platforms. The year-long supply starts from the day winners claim their first croissant using a stack of 365 vouchers, valid till end Dec 2022.

Visit Tiong Bahru Bakery’s website for a list of locations.

