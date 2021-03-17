Fine dining restaurant Hashida is back with all new interior and philosophy

Chef Kenjiro “Hatch” Hashida is no stranger to the local fine-dining scene, having established a name for himself and his impeccable skills by serving premium sushi and omakase meals to the well-heeled.

So, when Hashida Sushi Singapore in Mohammed Sultan shuttered in May last year because of the pandemic, food connoisseurs bemoaned the loss of a true culinary gem in the local dining landscape.

Thankfully, Chef Hatch heeded the call of his “tribe” and is back with a new restaurant in a new location – and with a different philosophy he calls shu, ha, ri which translates to tradition, striving to innovate and transcending expectations.

Situated in Amoy street, Hashida Singapore features intimate dining areas designed with a sando theme inspired by the traditional route a pilgrim takes to visit a shrine in Japan.

The sando pathway begins at the entrance, where visitors are greeted by a distinctive torii (shrine gate) before walking down the hallway to the honden (main sacred area) that comprises a main 12-seater dining hall and two private rooms for eight and seven respectively.

The main hall is draped with elegant greyscale hues complemented by a stunning cloud-like structure on the ceiling that’s handmade with washi paper.

Diners are seated along a wooden counter made with hiba wood sourced from the chef’s hometown in Aomori prefecture in the Tohoku region of Japan. The understated decor is the perfect setting for Chef Hatch’s colourful seasonal fare.

Hashida Singapore is located at 77 Amoy street. For reservations, call 8129-5336.

This article was first published in Home & Decor.