Finger lickin' good wedding: KFC sponsors part of couple's big day with fried chicken bouquet, photo booth and more

Back when she was in junior college, Heather Wong told a friend that her ideal wedding would be a KFC-themed one.

Little did she know that this dream would come true more than a decade later.

The 32-year-old told AsiaOne that she loves KFC's fried chicken so much that she eats their food at least once a week, and even more when there are special limited-edition menu items.

Her husband, Xie Peng, 40, whom she met on a dating app, is a fan of the fast-food chain's fried chicken too.

Therefore, it just made sense for them to have a KFC-themed wedding.

So, they reached out to KFC, who agreed to sponsor a part of their big day held on Sunday (Nov 26) at Safra Choa Chu Kang.

They reached out to KFC only a month before the wedding

Heather and Xie Peng took about two to three months to plan their wedding after they got engaged in August earlier this year.

They were pretty hands on with this and prepared most of the wedding decor themselves with items from Taobao.

In fact, they also created their own wedding video about their love story using AI.

One month before they tied the knot, Heather asked Xie Peng if he was open to the idea of reaching out to a few of their favourite brands to see if they could add a unique touch to their wedding, and he agreed.

"I wanted the wedding to be special," she told AsiaOne.

Out of the few brands they contacted, KFC was the only one who replied.

For the occasion, the fast-food chain offered to sponsor half of the food - the other half was from an Asian food caterer - as well as a KFC-themed photo booth backdrop and a Zinger burger sofa.

Food-wise, there were 160 pieces of Original Recipe and Hot & Crispy chicken, as well as whipped potato.

Apart from that, they also provided a beautiful fried chicken bouquet.

Upon seeing everything that KFC had prepared for her, Heather couldn't contain her excitement.

"[It was] awesome, oh my god. It was so cool! No where else have you ever seen a wedding with huge trays of fried chicken," she exclaimed.

And while it was a hectic day, Heather found time in between her busy schedule to enjoy some of that fried chicken.

She loved seeing her surprised guests

Heather wasn't the only one who was thrilled by her KFC wedding — her 60 guests were too.

The theme was actually a surprise for most of them as Heather had only told some close family members that KFC had agreed to sponsor a part of the wedding.

So, when everyone else saw it for the first time, their jaws dropped.

"They had no idea. So, from the moment they entered the function room, they were shocked and went: 'What is happening here'," recounted Heather.

"Actually, that was my favourite part of the wedding," she added with a laugh.

They were also super amused by the chicken bouquet, which Heather eventually threw to a friend.

