One night only: Popular 90s nightclub Fire Disco returns on March 28

If you were a nightclub regular back in the 90s, or just enjoy dancing and partying — it's your time to shine!

Fire Disco will be making a return for just one night on March 28 at Club Vox in Suntec City.

In an Instagram post announcing the event, Club Vox said on Tuesday (March 17): "For one night only, we bring the memories back."

"The DJs who made it legendary return — alongside their famous friends — for a night of pure nostalgia."

This tribute will feature a line-up of DJs from the nightclub's golden years such as former Fire Disco resident DJ Ivan Rantung as well as Warren Dragon and DJ Kevin O'Hara.

They will be supported by DJ Chris L, DJ Y and The Iceman.

While guests will not need to pay a cover charge for this event, they will have to make a reservation through Club Vox.

This Fire Disco tribute was put together by three people who have personal connections to that era of clubbing: Club Vox's director Eugene Lim, head of entertainment Navin "The Iceman" Prashad and Fire Disco fan DJ Y.

The event also has the blessings of Fire Disco founder Deen Shahul, said a press statement.

Fire Disco first opened in 1989 at Orchard Plaza.

The nightclub's popularity peaked in the 1990s and was a prominent presence in Singapore's clubbing scene at the time.

It shuttered in 2000.

For more information on how to make a booking for the Fire Disco tribute, visit Club Vox's social media pages.

[[nid:727665]]

bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com