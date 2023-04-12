'The first day I left my parents' house, I cried': Local actor opens up about living alone in Singapore

Living on your own for the first time must be enticing. Just think of all the freedom it comes with.

Furthermore, as the saying goes, there comes a time when the bird has to leave the nest.

However, local actor and content creator Leon Lee noted that living alone also comes with its challenges.

Last week, he opened up about the struggles that came with moving out of his parents' home.

https://www.tiktok.com/@leonleelx/video/7218455031438134530?_r=1&_t=8bOiBgaCSXp

He and his girlfriend have been living together for about a year now.

"I thought 'why not share with you guys some things I wish I knew before actually doing this?'," Leon said.

His first piece of advice was to "find a good agent".

When looking for his own place, Leon did it all by himself and found it an extremely taxing process.

Luckily for him, Leon secured a property agent through his contacts who helped him "sieve through all the things".

They eventually found a place that was perfect for Leon and his partner.

Be prepared to pay up

"It's going to be very expensive," Leon openly shared about living independently.

Those looking to rent a place should already be aware of this, with 3-room HDB flats being rented out for $4,100 a month.

Personal utilities and necessities are also something to keep an eye on — from electricity bills to stocking up on household necessities such as tissue paper.

Another big factor to consider is how you deal with loneliness.

"There's nobody around you to make sure that you get things done, or for you to talk to as well," he said.

Leon noted how having "no one to nag at you" can build up a personal sense of discipline.

With no other adult around to remind you of household duties or chores, you'd have to be the one to step up and be the adult.

Leon feels that living on your own prepares you for adulthood as it's when you begin to file your taxes or cook for yourself more regularly.

"I remember the first day I left my parents' house, I cried," the actor said.

He realised how sheltered he actually was, and that living alone would mean learning to solve his own problems.

In the comments section, netizens appreciated his honesty, with some asking for a rundown of how he manages his finances now that he's not living with his parents.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Leonleelx

Some were less complimentary with their feedback, suggesting it might be best to live with their parents if there are that many negatives to living alone.

"Moral of the story, stay with your parents," one TikTok user wrote.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Leonleelx

Solo struggles

Leon isn't the only local figure to share their experience about living alone.

In February, Clara Chua, also known as Explodingbelly, listed some drawbacks of living solo.

Top of her list was having to deal with insects. When she sees a bug at home, there isn't anyone else she can turn to for help.

Another uncomfortable matter for Clara is the possibility of bumping into her neighbours when she heads to the rubbish chute to dispose of trash.

Being an introvert, such a situation would make her uncomfortable as she might have to make small talk.

