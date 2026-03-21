The first hotel is coming to Punggol digital district — and it says a lot about its transformation

A new 224-key hotel and serviced residence will land at the Punggol Digital District (PDD) in 2027, and it's the first hospitality project within the master planned innovation hub in Singapore's northeast region.

The tender to operate the future hospitality development was awarded to Verdant View, a joint venture between JMD Holdings and TCRE Partners co-founder Nicholas Yeo.

Yeo is the great-grandson of Yeo Keng Lian, who founded F&B manufacturer Yeo Hiap Seng.

The tender to operate the hospitality space comes with a 60-year lease, and the development will be managed by Habyt, a global operator of flexible-living hotels, serviced apartments and residential properties.

The European-headquartered co-living company set foot in Singapore in 2022, after it merged with former homegrown co-living brand Hmlet.

Some of its recognisable properties include Kada at Maxwell and Habyt Cantonment.

The upcoming hotel and serviced residence will be the only major hotel serving the broader northeast corridor, and the only new hotel site in that region planned to date.

But serving the typical tourist market isn't the focus of the future hotel and serviced apartments given the profile of visitors to PDD.

The development will likely accommodate visiting researchers, professionals, and business partners on short stays involving the start-up and innovation district.

A district that was once considered ulu

To some older Singaporeans, Punggol was once perceived as an ulu area, and even in the early 2000s it was still seen as fringe and disconnected from major commercial hubs in the north-east region.

But over the past two decades, the direction for the area has steadily shifted.

Preceding the arrival of the PDD, we saw the development of Punggol Waterway and the surrounding Punggol Waterway Park, which helped set a new tone for the Punggol Town.

The waterfront promenade, lifestyle spaces, and recreational areas around the residential neighbourhoods there have successfully changed the common impression of Punggol by introducing new amenities and lifestyle offerings.

The launch of Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) Punggol Campus in PDD last September marked a milestone in the development of the district as well as the the opening of the new Punggol Coast MRT Station, which extended the existing North-East Line.

These recent developments have collectively elevated this new precinct into a centre for Singapore's digital economy.

Upcoming moves include Catholic Junior College relocation from its Whitley Road campus to a new site in the vicinity of PDD.

The new campus is targeted for completion in 2034.

The progress at PDD makes the addition of a hotel almost inevitable, especially as more start-ups and firms move into the new business park spaces.

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Technology businesses and research institutions invariably involve visiting collaborators, and if they were visiting right now, they'd have to stay in a neighbourhood further away.

"Business travellers, students and professionals will be able to check in for short or extended stays and immediately engage with the ecosystem within PDD," says Nelson Liew, group director for New Estates at JTC.

Businesses developing robotics and smart technologies, for example, will be able to test their solutions within the hotel.

We've also been told Habyt will work with SIT to provide hospitality internships and attachments, making the hotel more integral to the district's overall direction.

Designed for both short and extended stays

Located at Tower 98, the future hotel will have a waterfront facing toward Coney Island Park and will offer a mix of studio and loft-style units.

These are designed to accommodate both short visits, as well as longer stays.

Shared amenities will include a wellness hub featuring an infinity pool, as well as a co-working cafe.

Communal spaces will also be provided for residents and visitors to network.

A Wash & Play basement will combine a laundrette with a casual, family-friendly amenity space.

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Works on the hotel are expected to begin in May 2026, with completion targeted for 1H 2027.

Industry observers say the project also reflects confidence in emerging innovation hubs across Singapore.

Julien Naouri, executive vice president at JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group, says this development also shows how hospitality properties are becoming a key component of innovation districts.

JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group acted as the exclusive advisor to JTC throughout this tender process.

"As the first and only hotel in PDD, the development responds to growing demand from business travellers, students, and professionals drawn to the precinct's digital and creative economy," says Naouri.

He adds that the strong investor response to this tender underscores confidence in long-tenure, flexible assets and the (PDD) region's next phase of urban and economic transformation.

A sign of where Punggol is heading

This hotel is significant. Not because it's especially grand, but because it's another important market of how far Punggol has come.

If we go back to the 2010s, the idea of building a major hotel in Punggol would have been considered absurd.

For decades, Singapore's major employment districts and hospitality clusters were concentrated in the Core Central Region towns.

The northeast was primarily residential, and even rather inaccessible.

For a district once regarded as remote and quiet, the arrival of its first hotel is a telling sign of how much the area has evolved.

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This article was first published in Stackedhomes.