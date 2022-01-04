First look: 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster S debuts in Singapore

Harley-Davidson recently unveiled its all-new sport motorcycle, the Sportster S. The Sportster nameplate is the longest-running model in Harley-Davidson's arsenal since 1957, and this new version aims to impress.

The Sportster S has taken design cues and features from its predecessors. Notable mentions include the gigantic front tyre, commanding single-seat position and high-mounted exhaust.

The lightweight magnesium engine covers are also finished in a rich chocolate satin coat, giving the Sportster S model a rather understated but visually appealing outlook.

The bike features full LED lighting front and back, with a Daymaker Signature LED headlamp purposefully designed to diffuse light over a larger area.

Underneath these covers is where the true monster lies - a 121bhp Revolution Max 1250T V-Twin engine breathing life and catching stares as you trundle past.

The engine produces 127Nm of torque at 6000rpm, providing strong acceleration and performance throughout most of the rev range.

The Sportster S comes well equipped as standard, although some of these modern touches may be slightly off-putting for traditionalists. These include:

Cruise control

4 riding modes (Sport, Road, Rain and Custom)

Brembo brakes

Reach adjustable clutch and brake levers

4-inch TFT display

The new display includes a digital fuel gauge and even Bluetooth connectivity, enabling the rider to connect to their mobile device via Bluetooth to stream music, make hands-free calls, and utilise GPS navigation supported by the Harley-Davidson App.

The Sportster S is currently priced at $39,900 excluding COE and insurance and is available in three attractive colours: Vivid Black; Stone Washed White Pearl or Midnight Crimson.

This article was first published Motorist.