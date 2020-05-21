First look at Billie Eilish's collab with Uniqlo + prices in Singapore

If you have been listening to music for the past years, you'd definitely know of Billie Eilish. The teen star took the world by storm with her laidback image and unique sound, and not only conquered charts, but also bagged SIX Grammys in her first year of nomination last year.

Her quirky style of oversized outfits that look more expensive that our entire wardrobe have been widely copied because of the effortless style they exude.

Want to dress like Billie Eilish? Uniqlo do you one better. Why not dress like Billie with Takashi Murakami's style?

Yes, we're talking about the Japanese artist who is known for his eclectic artwork.

And when you combine the two forces together, you get a collection that you want to own.

Fun fact: Billie and Takashi are friends. They first messaged each other on Instagram (because who calls or SMS-es nowadays, right?) and worked together for her music video You Should See Me In A Crown.

To bring the video to life, he drew on Billie's idea and injected his own style, animating it and garnering 68 million views on YouTube.

Here's what the pair have come up with for their collab with Uniqlo, which draws heavily on marrying Billie's symbol, Blosh, with Takashi's iconic flowers. Other highlights: A collage of Billie's photos, a sketch taken from her music video and a UT-original Billie Eilish logo (!).

The collection will launch on June 22 online, and June 26 in-stores. You can preorder between June 22 and 25 online, but would need an account with Uniqlo Singapore to place an order.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.