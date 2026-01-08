A first look at Chery's iCaur V23 and Jaecoo J8 in Singapore

Just a couple of days before their official unveiling at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, we got up close and personal with a new model from a marque Singaporean drivers should be increasingly familiar with, the Jaecoo J8, and another from a brand making its first appearance on our sunny shores: The iCaur V23.

And if you "caur" enough to know why it's spelt this way (instead of as iCar, as is the nomenclature in China), it's because of trademark reasons in overseas markets. Okay, enough PUNishment, let's talk caurs. (Alright alright, we'll stop.)

At first glance, the fully electric V23 SUV may seem pretty big and wide, which may leave potential buyers scratching their heads at the prospect of parking in public spaces, but it probably only seems that way because of its bulky exterior. At 4,220mm in length, however, it's actually shorter than the Jaecoo J6 (which stretches out at 4,406mm), albeit slightly taller.

Also, its exterior design echoes that of Toyota's FJ Cruiser, which might be one of the reasons why it's so easy on the eyes.

It isn't too bad inside, either. A 15.4-inch Quad HD infotainment display features in the middle of the dashboard, while ventilated front seats are on offer for both front occupants. Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto also come as standard, with a full suite of ADAS technologies and a 540° HD camera providing peace of mind, alongside a Walkaway Auto Lock function.

From what Sgcarmart understands, the V23 electric SUV will likely be introduced in Singapore as a RWD variant with a Cat A COE-friendly power output in the future.

Those who are not keen on a fully-electric SUV, however, and also want a slightly more upmarket ride have the Jaecoo J8 to turn to.

The J8 packs a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine under its hood, and features Chery's Super Hybrid System, allowing it to boast an extended range of over 1,000km. It's also described as the most premium offering that Jaecoo has to offer yet, which is most noticeable in its interior fittings.

Furthermore, the Jaecoo J8 comes with an impressive suite of features, including 19 ADAS functions, 10 airbags, a Continuous Damping Control (CDC) magnetic suspension, and an All-Road-Drive Intelligent System (ARDIS).

It's also the brand's first three-row SUV in Singapore, but based on our experience, the last row is really squeezy if you're an adult-sized human, with limited headroom and legroom for occupants. And without the rearmost seats folded down, a normal sized luggage would likely struggle to fit in what little boot space it offers.

In fairness though, the one we got to experience was the six-seater version from Malaysia. Sgcarmart understands that a seven-seater J8 is slated for Singapore, whose slightly different configuration could potentially offer an improvement in last-row space.

And while the model we got to preview is a self-charging hybrid, Sgcarmart understands from Vertex Automobile that the Jaecoo J8 will be sold exclusively as a plug-in hybrid in Singapore. As with the iCAUR V23, confirmed specifications will be announced in due time.

Both models are from sub-brands under Chery and as of now, will only be available to view at the 2026 Singapore Motor Show, which runs from Jan 8 to 11, 2026. Additionally, preorders for both models have just begun, with exclusive early-bird offers up for grabs.

