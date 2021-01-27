A first look at The Fabulous Baker Boy's spanking new outlet at Aliwal Street

Spearheaded by owner, baker and theatre actor Juwanda Hassim, The Fabulous Baker Boy had a glorious 10 years of service at The Foothills of Fort Canning before announcing their closure in June last year due to the pandemic.

However, fans of the well-loved cafe did not have to grieve for long as the establishment announced a few months later (Nov 26) that they'd be returning to the F&B scene in Jan 2021.

Now, the cafe's back — bigger and better — at Aliwal Arts Centre.

"Our new location is a combination of the two great passions in my life," said Juwanda. "Food and the arts. I love entertaining on stage and at home and I am thrilled to open The Fabulous Baker Boy at the Aliwal Arts Centre".

Its new tagline — Big Love Bakery and Soul Kitchen — reflects Juwanda's journey of gratitude that has led him to the opening of his brainchild at the spanking new venue.

"I could not have done this without the love and support of friends and former customers," he said. "So many people reached out to help us find a new location that it was only a matter of time before the curtains came up again."

PHOTO: The Fabulous Baker Boy

The Fabulous Baker Boy continues to be a multi-concept bakery, patisserie, cafe and restaurant, but with a larger 70-seater space that oozes cool and casual cafe vibes with its palette of pastel colours.

Ab Fab Red Velvet. PHOTO: The Fabulous Baker Boy

Nutty Monkey. PHOTO: The Fabulous Baker Boy

Diners can look forward to over 14 cakes, including the popular Ab Fab Red Velvet, Nutty Monkey, Big Lub Carrot Cake and Lady Marmalade.

Fab Fry Up. PHOTO: The Fabulous Baker Boy

Duck Confit. PHOTO: The Fabulous Baker Boy

TFBB's Fried Chicken and Waffles. PHOTO: The Fabulous Baker Boy

Apart from that, the cafe will also have an all-day breakfast brunch menu with options such as Fab Fry Up, Duck Confit and classics like TFBB's Fried Chicken and Waffles.

Address: 28 Aliwal Street, #01-01, Singapore 199918

