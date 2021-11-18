A first look at Harry Styles' new beauty brand Pleasing

Grammy-winning artist Harry Styles just added beauty mogul to his extensive list of accomplishments with the launch of his beauty line, Pleasing.

Fans of the British singer have long speculated his involvement in the beauty industry, and were quick to fuel these speculations when he filed for trademarks in June 2021.

Now, it seems their wishes have come true, and so have ours. Pleasing’s official Instagram account released a teaser video and product shots of the collection on Nov 15, along with some immaculate pics and videos of Styles.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CWWCOEcFMYx/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The brand’s tagline is ‘Find your Pleasing’, and we sure have with one look at their website and range that includes The Perfect Polish Set — a nail polish quartet featuring Inky Pearl, Granny’s Pink Pearls, Perfect Pearl and Pearly Tops (with the last two also being sold individually).

Pearly Tops is a clear, slightly iridescent polish that provides a matte finish, whilst Perfect Pearl provides a glossy, pearly white finish. Did we mention that each nail polish comes with alphabetic decals for you to stick on your perfectly painted nails?

Pleasing also has two skincare products consisting of a dual-ended cooling eye gel — made with lingonberry and hyaluronic salt for hydration — and lip treatment aptly called The Pleasing Pen, and

The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum that employs vitamin B5 and pearl capsules to deliver a luminous glow. Just what we need in this time of dullness.

It’s no surprise that his first drop would be nail polish (he’s worn nail polish to numerous events like the 2019 Met Gala and various guest appearances) as he’s known for his gender nonconforming approach to fashion. He even donned coral nails for his Watermelon Sugar music video.

And in true Harry Styles fashion, all the products are vegan, cruelty-free and ethically sourced. Their first collection is in partnership with Nest, a non-profit organisation that supports the growth and creative engagement of the artisan economy for better gender equity and inclusion. And yes, they ship to Singapore.

The Perfect Polish Set, $94 PHOTO: Pleasing Preorder here. Perfect Pearl Polish, $29 PHOTO: Pleasing Preorder here. Pearly Tops Polish, $29 PHOTO: Pleasing Preorder here. The Pleasing Pen, $43 PHOTO: Pleasing Preorder here. The Pearlescent Illuminating Serum, $51 PHOTO: Pleasing Preorder here. Pleasing’s first collection is available for preorder, and will be ready for shipping in the week of Nov 29.

This article was first published in Her World Online.