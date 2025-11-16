A first look at the interior of the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLB is currently undergoing intensive cold-weather testing at the Mercedes Technology Centre (MTC) in Sindelfingen before its world premiere on Dec 8, 2025. But we're not here to talk about how it fairs in extreme weather. Rather, it's the interior that piqued our interest.

Instead of the previous sculptural design, a purist concept with a focus on individual iconic, high-tech elements take its place. The design is reduced to the essentials and conveys a state-of-the-art, elegant ambience. A highlight of the interior is the optional, floating MBUX Superscreen, which extends over the entire width of the dashboard.

The circular air vents at either end of the MBUX Superscreen have a sporty and futuristic effect. The outer rings, finished in Silver Shadow, appear to float in front of a funnel-shaped form. The centre nozzle replaces the usual louvres with a flat, state-of-the-art body. Another highlight are the doors with a concave main body that recedes into the background and generously dimensioned, floating centre panels with an open storage compartment.

The floating centre console rounds off the design. It connects stylishly under the MBUX Superscreen and offers a large, three-dimensional trim surface, which is available in various luxurious designs. The trim integrates a smartphone storage compartment with wireless charging (optional) and cup holders in an aesthetic form.

As a five- and seven-seater, the all-new GLB offers noticeably more headroom in the first two rows of seats as compared to its predecessor. This is due to the roofline of the SUV as well as the standard panoramic roof. The seating comfort in the second row has been noticeably improved with more legroom and longer thigh support.

In addition, a longitudinally adjustable rear seating row is optionally available for the five-seater and standard for the seven-seater. With this function, the backrests of the second row can be adjusted in several angles, and the entire row of seats can be moved longitudinally. This allows either the comfort for the passengers to be maximised, or the boot volume to be increased.

The optional third row of seats is easier to get into than in the predecessor. This is due, among other things, to the significantly longer adjustment range of the Easy‑Entry function. If seats six and seven are not needed, the third row of seats can be sunk into the load floor.

The Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) superbrain transforms the all‑new GLB into an intelligent companion that thinks, learns, and evolves with its driver.

Combined with the fourth MBUX generation, the very latest operating concept delivers redesigned welcome animations, the advanced Zero Layer function, an extensive range of apps, the MBUX Virtual Assistant with various emotionally responsive avatars and powered by generative artificial intelligence, navigation with Google Maps, and powerful 3D MBUX Surround Navigation.

Moreover, MB.OS enables the latest assistance systems. The all-new GLB has a comprehensive range of driver assistance systems, including Distronic distance control as standard in Europe.

The hardware comprises eight cameras, five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonic sensors, and a water-cooled high-performance computer with sufficient power reserves for future functions and regular over-the-air updates.

Mercedes‑Benz bundles all assistance systems under the name MB.Drive. As digital extras, they are either already available at market launch or planned and can be updated later.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.