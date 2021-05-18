A first look at Jeanette Aw's new pastry shop

Jeanette Aw’s just offered a first glimpse of her new bakery store.

On her Instagram stories as well as a post by her manager, the snaps show Jeanette at her shopfront, characterised by a cute illustration of the actress and what we’re assuming is the name of her shop, Once Upon A Time.

Behind the glass facade, there’s also what looks like a whimsical art piece of her with a scrumptious display of pastries and cakes.

In earlier posts, the 41-year-old actress and Le Cordon Bleu-trained baker also showed snippets of her new kitchen with gleaming new equipment.

In an interview with The Straits Times in February this year, she shared that it will have a solely takeaway concept, with online orders and reservations.

She also added that she will offer a revolving menu of cakes, pastries, and desserts, such as her popular pineapple financier, and will also be doing the baking personally while she builds up a team.

The patisserie is located at Hamilton Road in the Jalan Besar area and we can’t wait to see more pictures. So watch this space!

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.