A first look at the largest Adidas performance brand concept store in Singapore

Three stripes fans, stop what you’re doing because your favourite sportswear label has something in-store for you. Aside from the recent opening of its largest adidas Originals store in Vivocity last November, the brand has opened yet another outlet within the same vicinity — enter the adidas Performance brand concept store.

Located on level 1 of Vivocity, the store recently opened its doors last week on April 10, 2021. It has also been said to be the largest adidas Performance store in Singapore to date that spans over 963 sqm! I mean, what more could you ask for?

Housing over five different zones, here, you can expect an extensive range of Performance and Athletic innovations, an adidas Runners Singapore exclusive corner, a Kids and Originals section and the MakerLab. The latter is also said to be the first in Singapore for the brand — offering an on-the-spot customisation service for you to personalise your apparel, shoes, gear and more with Singapore Exclusive designs.

Scroll through our gallery to have a closer look at the five different zones of the new adidas store at Vivocity.

Adidas Runners Singapore corner

PHOTO: Adidas

Members of the adidas Runners Singapore community, this one’s for you. At the store, this dedicated space will feature an information board of the latest events that you can participate in with the whole community, as well as a series of lockers where you can store your valuables before heading out for a run in the area.

Here, you’ll also get to learn more about the brand’s captains, like Eugene Lim and Sofie Chandra, who have been chosen to lead the adidas Runners Singapore community.

Kids section and accessories

PHOTO: Adidas

Looking for new wardrobe essentials for your little ones? You’ll be glad to know that the new store has one of the largest offerings of kids apparel by adidas here in Singapore. From matching jerseys to the latest kicks, the options are plenty.

Not to mention, there’s also a wide range of accessories for you to choose from as well. Think — caps, slides, bags, and the list goes on.

MakerLab

PHOTO: Adidas

The first of its kind here in Singapore, the adidas MakerLab makes its debut in the latest adidas Performance Brand Concept store here at Vivocity. Over at this section, you’ll be given a chance to customise your own apparel, shoes and sporting gear via heat-press, direct printing and iron-on for the embroidery patches.

In partnership with local creatives Yana & Jun, Reza Hasni and Marina A., some of these exclusive designs also include hyper-local signatures that have also been inspired by the local identity.

Adidas Originals

PHOTO: Adidas

Despite the Home of the Originals (HOTO) being located in the basement of Vivocity, the collection extends over to the adidas Performance Brand Concept store with more varieties for you to choose from.

Some of the pieces you’ll find here also includes the latest Disney x adidas collection which features the likes of some of your favourite beloved Disney characters — including Peter Pan‘s Tinkerbell, robot hero Wall-E and Mike Wazowski of Monsters, Inc.

Performance and athletic apparel

PHOTO: Adidas

But that’s not all, folks. The adidas Performance brand concept store will also see an extensive range of apparel that includes the ever-so-popular Stella McCartney line as well as a selection of the in-store exclusives such as the Marvel Superheroes collection for kids, exclusive Dame Abstract basketball t-shirt and shorts, and well-loved Adizero Takumi Sen 7 running shoes and Climacool Vento shoes.

The adidas Performance Brand Concept store at VivoCity is now open to the public and is located at 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-73/87 VivoCity, Singapore 098585.

This article was first published in Her World Online.