A first look at the LINE FRIENDS x Furla collab

Fans of LINE FRIENDS can now express their love for their favourite characters in its latest designer collection. This time ’round, Italian luxury goods brand, Furla, recently teamed up with LINE FRIENDS to bring the beloved characters to its leather accessories line.

From mini-crossbody bags to micro bags, as well as wallets, card- and coin-cases made in Ares calfskin leather, the collection will star BROWN, CONY and SALLY as they take us through the friends’ journey.

The main character, BROWN, is best known for his sincere heart. As for CONY, she’s known as BROWN’s girlfriend and is said to have a bright, cheerful and passionate character. The third main character, being SALLY, is known for her unexpected charm and wild ideas — bringing joy to her companions.

Now if you’re just as excited as we are about the collection, then you’ll be glad to know that the collection will be available in-stores at Furla Singapore boutiques from today onwards!

Scroll through to have a look at some of our favourite pieces from the collection.

1. Mini crossbody round

PHOTO: LINE FRIENDS X Furla

2. S Envelope

PHOTO: LINE FRIENDS X Furla

3. M cosmetic case set

PHOTO: LINE FRIENDS X Furla

4. S coin cases

PHOTO: LINE FRIENDS X Furla

5. M card cases

PHOTO: LINE FRIENDS X Furla

6. S compact wallets

PHOTO: LINE FRIENDS X Furla

7. S micro bags

PHOTO: LINE FRIENDS X Furla

The Furla x LINE FRIENDS collection is now available at Furla Singapore boutiques. Prices range from $185 to $595.

This article was first published in Her World Online.