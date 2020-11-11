First look at Meidi-Ya's flagship store at Millenia Walk, opening Nov 25

Japanese supermarket Meidi-ya announced yesterday (Nov 10) that the two-storey flagship store is set to open at Millenia Walk on Nov 25.

Spanning 24,000 sqft, the two-storey premium supermarket will provide guests with an authentic Japanese experience with food freshly imported from Japan. The bakery and food hall will be located on the first floor, and the Japanese supermarket on the second.



There is also a wine and liquor store within Meidi-Ya that is already open to public where Dassai sake imported directly from Yamaguchi is sold.

The grand opening will be on Nov 28 with special offers and gifts with a minimum spend.

The Millenia Walk outlet will be its second one in Singapore. The first is in located in Great World City.

Meidi-Ya previously operated in Liang Court for 17 years, closing its doors earlier this year in March, due to mall redevelopments.

Here's a peek at what you can look forward to in the new outlet come Nov 25.

1. Japanese Cafe and Bar

This alfresco Japanese Cafe and Bar will be located next to the food hall on the first floor. The cafe will feature an 88-seat concept cafe and bar, serving popular Japanese dishes as well as beverages.

2. The Hokkaido Dosanko Plaza

PHOTO: Meidi-Ya

Directly imported from Hokkaido to Singapore. This is where customers can find products unique to Hokkaido such as snacks, ice cream, bento lunch boxes and more.

Meidi-Ya has permission from the Hokkaido government to label their products with the name 'Dosanko' that signifies that the product's origin is Hokkaido.

From Nov 28 to Dec 13, Meidi-Ya will be holding Winter Hokkaido Fair, allowing guests to get a taste of Hokkaido even though travelling to Japan is currently not possible.

3. Gokoku Japanese Bakery

PHOTO: Meidi-Ya

This Japanese bakery from Kobe will open its first Gokoku outlet that features a dine-in cafe in Meidi-Ya Millenia Walk. The brand currently has two other Singapore outposts in Great World City and Jurong Point.

PHOTO: Meidi-Ya

4. Food Hall

PHOTO: Meidi-Ya

Discover a variety of authentic Japanese food at the Meidi-Ya food hall. From cooked food to fresh sashimi, there is something for every Japanese food fan. Those who love their seafood will be delighted to know that the fish is directly imported from Nakajima Suisan, Japan's largest fish supplier.

5. Supermarket

PHOTO: Meidi-Ya

You'll be right to expect a myriad of Japanese beauty products, household products, fresh food in the supermarket. After all, it is a brand with Japanese heritage.

However, you will also be able to find international products imported from Europe and the United States, according to Nagoshi Shuji, managing director of Meidi-Ya Singapore.

Address: 9 Raffles Boulevard, Millenia Walk #01-65, #01-51 to 56, #02-26 to 36

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

meidi-ya.com.sg

annatan@asiaone.com