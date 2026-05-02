A first look at the new Subaru E-Outback

The Subaru Solterra XT was launched during the Singapore Motor Show 2026, marking the brand's entry into the EV market here, and showcased alongside it was the E-Outback, albeit in left-hand drive guise.

Today, the Subaru E-Outback has finally made its way to our shores, and Motor Image, the exclusive distributor of Subaru in Singapore, invited us for a first experience with the car.

Built upon the same platform as the Solterra XT, the E-Outback shares the same wheelbase of 2,850mm, however its rear overhang has been extended to result in a total length of 4,845mm and a massive cargo space of 619 litres, which can be further expanded by knocking down the rear seats with an easy one-touch lever.

Apart from the increased practicality, the E-Outback also packs substantial firepower - it is equipped with a pair of 167kW motors, putting out a maximum total system output of 280kW (375bhp) and 536Nm of torque.

With its immense power, the E-Outback smashes the century sprint in just 4.5 seconds, which is a cool 0.6 seconds quicker than the Solterra XT, despite being a larger car.

These specifications make the E-Outback the most powerful Subaru that Singapore has ever seen, delivering performance that even surpasses the past STI models.

Like the Solterra XT, the E-Outback has been built upon the e-Subaru Global Platform, with features such as the floor mounted 74.7kWh lithium-ion battery offering lower centre of gravity for superior handling.

During our brief time with the car, I was immediately reminded of the Solterra XT. The car was an intuitive and ergonomic drive, with nicely weighted controls, and brakes that are particularly easy to control for a smooth stop.

Despite being a longer car, the identical wheelbase meant the E-Outback isn't any more unwieldy, in fact, the biggest difference is the sheer power that this car has.

In line with Subaru's legacy in off-road performance, the E-Outback is equipped with a specialised Grip Control system, which works with its Dual-function X-Mode to offer impressive traction on challenging terrain.

Along with a substantial ground clearance of 211mm, the E-Outback has truly been built to conquer the less taken paths.

Open the doors and you'd be impressed by the sheer amount of space within the cabin, with an emphasis on the incredible amount of legroom.

And if you are familiar with the Solterra XT, you'd probably find the E-Outback's interior to be near identical — from the large 14-inch centre display and the 7.0-inch driver's cluster, to the squared-off steering wheel and the rotary shifter knob.

Other features such as a large panoramic roof, ventilated front seats, dual wireless chargers and a premium 10-speaker Harman/Kardon sound system works to provide you with a comfortable journey.

The E-Outback is also equipped with Subaru Safety Sense, a comprehensive suite of advanced collision prevention and avoidance systems.

The system uses a wide-angle camera with millimetre-wave radar to improve detection of pedestrians and bicycles at intersection.

It also offers Lane Tracing Assist (lane centering) and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (adaptive cruise control), which means that you can enjoy a level 2 autonomous driving experience on expressways.

From our time with the car, the E-Outback seems highly promising, displaying the same favourable characteristics as its smaller brother, the Solterra XT, while offering increased practicality and pace.

The Subaru E-Outback is now offered with a recommended retail price starting from $215,800 (COE inclusive, as at time of writing), and is now available for viewing and test drives at all Subaru showrooms.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.