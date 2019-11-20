First look at the Puma x Balmain collection with Cara Delevingne

If you've always wanted a Balmain but never budgeted for it, good news: you can get more affordable items through their collaboration with Puma.
The brand recently announced PUMA x BALMAIN created with Cara Delevingne, a collaboration among the two fashion brands and the supermodel. The collab will see two limited-edition capsule collection, and the first will launch on November 21 in Singapore.
The good news for Balmain fans: prices for products start from $79.
In case you're wondering how the collab came about, Cara has been working with Puma on a few campaigns, and is known to be good friends with Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's Creative Director.
Olivier was quoted in the press release to say, "Cara is a good friend, and this is the fruit of a shared vision. Everyone involved - PUMA, Balmain, Cara and me - was determined to create something timeless. Above all, we knew that our message needed to be a strong one, reflecting exactly who we are and what we believe in."