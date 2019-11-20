First look at the Puma x Balmain collection with Cara Delevingne

If you've always wanted a Balmain but never budgeted for it, good news: you can get more affordable items through their collaboration with Puma.

The brand recently announced PUMA x BALMAIN created with Cara Delevingne, a collaboration among the two fashion brands and the supermodel. The collab will see two limited-edition capsule collection, and the first will launch on November 21 in Singapore.

The good news for Balmain fans: prices for products start from $79.

In case you're wondering how the collab came about, Cara has been working with Puma on a few campaigns, and is known to be good friends with Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's Creative Director.

PHOTO: Instagram/Balmain

Olivier was quoted in the press release to say, "Cara is a good friend, and this is the fruit of a shared vision. Everyone involved - PUMA, Balmain, Cara and me - was determined to create something timeless. Above all, we knew that our message needed to be a strong one, reflecting exactly who we are and what we believe in."

The new collection is described to be "inspired by traditional boxing gear and infused with Parisian couture".

Think all your fitness gears with Balmain's signature gold and design elements. Basically Puma, but more atas.

As we write, we're already eyeing the Deva, the white sneakers that Cara is wearing in the above campaign image, which will retail for $559, about half the price of that of Balmain sneakers.

Scroll through the gallery to see the full range and prices.

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Bra Top, $179. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Leggings, $249. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Cat Beanie, $199. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Thunder Beanie, $199. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Headband, $99. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Choker, $109. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN JACQUARD DRESS, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Round Backpack, $479. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Unisex Knee High Sock, $79. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Unisex Knee High Sock, $79. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Woven Tracktop Unisex, $649. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Woven Trackpants Unisex, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Barrel Bag, $729. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Fingerless Gloves, $179. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tight Biker Sweatpants, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tight Biker Sweatpants, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Boxing Shorts, $399. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Boxing Shorts, $399. PHOTO: Puma

Item: Deva X Balmain, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: Deva X Balmain, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: CELL Stellar X Balmain, $699. PHOTO: Puma

Item: CELL Stellar Mid X Balmain, $729. PHOTO: Puma

Item: Deva Straps X Balmain, $729. PHOTO: Puma

Item: Deva Boot X Balmain, $799. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tank, $199. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tank, $199. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Striped Hoodie, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Striped Hoodie, $559. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Mesh Tank, $249. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex, $199. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex, $199. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex, $199. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Distressed Tee Unisex, $319. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Distressed Tee Unisex, $319. PHOTO: Puma

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Souvenir Bomber Unisex, $999. PHOTO: Puma

*All items available from PUMA SELECT (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands) unless otherwise stated.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.