First look at the Puma x Balmain collection with Cara Delevingne

PHOTO: Instagram/Balmain
Hidayah Idris
CLEO Singapore

If you've always wanted a Balmain but never budgeted for it, good news: you can get more affordable items through their collaboration with Puma.

The brand recently announced PUMA x BALMAIN created with Cara Delevingne, a collaboration among the two fashion brands and the supermodel. The collab will see two limited-edition capsule collection, and the first will launch on November 21 in Singapore.

The good news for Balmain fans: prices for products start from $79.

In case you're wondering how the collab came about, Cara has been working with Puma on a few campaigns, and is known to be good friends with Olivier Rousteing, Balmain's Creative Director.

PHOTO: Instagram/Balmain

Olivier was quoted in the press release to say, "Cara is a good friend, and this is the fruit of a shared vision. Everyone involved - PUMA, Balmain, Cara and me - was determined to create something timeless. Above all, we knew that our message needed to be a strong one, reflecting exactly who we are and what we believe in."

The new collection is described to be "inspired by traditional boxing gear and infused with Parisian couture".

Think all your fitness gears with Balmain's signature gold and design elements. Basically Puma, but more atas.

As we write, we're already eyeing the Deva, the white sneakers that Cara is wearing in the above campaign image, which will retail for $559, about half the price of that of Balmain sneakers.

Scroll through the gallery to see the full range and prices.

PUMA x BALMAIN Bra Top

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Bra Top, $179. PHOTO: Puma

 
PUMA x BALMAIN Leggings
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Leggings, $249. PHOTO: Puma
 
PUMA x BALMAIN Cat Beanie
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Cat Beanie, $199. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Thunder Beanie
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Thunder Beanie, $199. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Headband
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Headband, $99. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Choker
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Choker, $109. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN JACQUARD DRESS
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN JACQUARD DRESS, $559. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Round Backpack
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Round Backpack, $479. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Unisex Knee High Sock black gold
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Unisex Knee High Sock, $79. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Unisex Knee High Sock white black
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Unisex Knee High Sock, $79. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Woven Tracktop Unisex
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Woven Tracktop Unisex, $649. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Woven Trackpants Unisex
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Woven Trackpants Unisex, $559. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Barrel Bag
 
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Barrel Bag, $729. PHOTO: PumaPUMA x BALMAIN Fingerless Gloves
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Fingerless Gloves, $179. PHOTO: Puma
 
PUMA x BALMAIN Tight Biker Sweatpants red
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tight Biker Sweatpants, $559. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Tight Biker Sweatpants black
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tight Biker Sweatpants, $559. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Boxing Shorts black
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Boxing Shorts, $399. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Boxing Shorts red
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Boxing Shorts, $399. PHOTO: Puma
Deva X Balmain black
Item: Deva X Balmain, $559. PHOTO: Puma
Deva X Balmain white
Item: Deva X Balmain, $559. PHOTO: Puma
puma cara delevingne CELL Stellar X Balmain
Item: CELL Stellar X Balmain, $699. PHOTO: Puma
CELL Stellar Mid X Balmain puma cara delevingne
Item: CELL Stellar Mid X Balmain, $729. PHOTO: Puma
 
Deva Straps X Balmain
Item: Deva Straps X Balmain, $729. PHOTO: Puma
Item: Deva Boot X Balmain, $799. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Tank white
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tank, $199. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Tank black
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Tank, $199. PHOTO: Puma
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Striped Hoodie, $559. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Striped Hoodie black
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Striped Hoodie, $559. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN MeshTank
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Mesh Tank, $249. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex white
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex, $199. PHOTO: Puma
 
PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex red
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex, $199. PHOTO: PumaPUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex blue
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Graphic Tee Unisex, $199. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Distressed Tee Unisex blue
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Distressed Tee Unisex, $319. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Distressed Tee Unisex
Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Distressed Tee Unisex, $319. PHOTO: Puma
PUMA x BALMAIN Souvenir Bomber Jacket

Item: PUMA x BALMAIN Souvenir Bomber Unisex, $999. PHOTO: Puma

*All items available from PUMA SELECT (The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands) unless otherwise stated.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore. 

More about
celebrities Collectors/Collections collaboration shopping

TRENDING

Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heros star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Homebuyers in China were promised &#039;park views&#039;... the property company built a plastic lake
Homebuyers in China were promised 'park views'... the property company built a plastic lake
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban

SERVICES