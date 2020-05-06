First look: These Sanrio glasses from 7-Eleven are so cute!

Collect them all! That was legit our thought when we saw the press release in our inbox.

7-Eleven is back with another Sanrio collaboration, and this time round, they’re releasing drinking glasses.

From June 10 to August 4, you can redeem six Sanrio Secret Garden glasses — with matching stirrers! — from 7-Eleven.

All you have to do is:

Spend $4 at any 7-Eleven store to get an original sticker stamp, or purchase any STAR product to get two stamps.

Collect eight stamps and add only $6.90 to redeem a Sanrio glass and stirrer.

Alternatively, collect 16 stamps to get a glass and stirrer for free.

PHOTO: 7-Eleven

There are six designs for you to choose from: Hello Kitty Rose, Lala Baby’s Breath, Kiki Sunflower, Cinnamoroll Dandelion, My Melody Tulip, and Hello Kitty Peach Blossom.

Each glass comes with a stirrer that is topped with the character figurine!

Can’t decide which one to get? Get them all!

PHOTO: 7-Eleven

And with the plethora of items, including their new breakfast promos, available at 7-Eleven, it’s pretty easy to find something to buy to collect your stamps.

However, do note that transactions involving items such as cigarettes, parking coupons, bill payments and top-up services, lottery sales, and figurine redemptions with a cash top-up do not qualify for stamp collection or the lucky draw.

Want to collect the whole set but don’t want to wait till you accumulate all your stamps?

There’s another way — enter the bi-weekly lucky draw campaign. This gives you a chance to win the complete set of the Sanrio Secret Garden glass collection with any purchase of $4 or more.

Only 20 sets are available every two weeks to be won, and there’ll be a total of four lucky draws between June 10 and August 4.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.