First Marvel x Pandora Collection assembling Feb 17

Marvel fans will want to assemble because Pandora’s latest collection is going to blow your mind, world… multiverse? The Danish jewellery maker is releasing their first-ever Marvel x Pandora Collection, releasing on Feb 17, 2022.

Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans can now carry their favourite Avengers on their wrist or keychain. The exciting new collaboration features iconic characters from the popular superhero movies that have won the hearts of many fans far and wide.

Each charm is intricately designed to symbolise both the Avengers’ personalities and their values. Pandora has worked closely with Marvel artists to truly capture the likeness of the characters and create charms that are highly detailed. Engraved on each charm is the respective hero’s signature phrase too.

Featured in the Marvel x Pandora collection are:

Iron Man Charm ($149)

Hulk Charm ($99)

Black Panther Charm ($99)

Black Widow Charm ($99)

Captain America Shield Dangle Charm ($89)

Thor’s Hammer Dangle Charm ($89)

Iron Man Arc Reactor Charm ($69)

Infinity Stones Dangle Charm ($129)

Infinity Stones Ring ($159)

Infinity Gauntlet ($149)

Pandora Moments Marvel The Avengers Logo Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet ($159)

“We were fascinated by the Avengers’ heroism, strength and vulnerability. These heroes encourage us to use our voices and harness our powers, without hiding our weaknesses, to create the world we want to see,” said Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, Creative Directors of Pandora.

“Celebrating what you stand for and voicing the things you love is what connects the Marvel and Pandora universes.”

The Marvel x Pandora collection releases on Feb 17, 2022 and is available at all Pandora stores and on Pandora’s online store.

