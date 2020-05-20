First Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah is now a star property agent

Don't be surprised to see Taufik Batisah the next time you go property hunting. Our first Singapore Idol is now a newly minted property agent, and a very successful one too.

Few people - Taufik Batisah himself included - would have expected his career path to turn out the way it did. The Marine Engineering graduate from Singapore Polytechnic planned to complete his National Service and start sailing, maybe pursue an advanced diploma after a few years.

As Lady Luck (or Lady Fame) would have it, he was crowned Singapore Idol in 2004.

Since then, he has released several albums in Singapore and regionally, ventured into acting on TV, film and stage, and picked up multiple awards for both his singing and acting chops, including Pesta Perdana 2019 TV Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role - Drama Special, for the telemovie Gunting.

In 2018, he co-opened a fried chicken joint, Chix Hot Chicken, dishing up fried chicken served Nashville-style. And last October, the multi-hyphenate added a new title - Real Estate Agent - to his burgeoning resume.

Taufik is not the first celebrity-turned-property agent, nor will he be the last. Other TV/movie actors turned agents include Benjamin Heng and old-timers Lynn Poh and Yang Libing.

Taufik is off to a roaring start. For starters, he passed the notoriously tough Real Estate Salesperson exam on his first try ("I was really blessed!").

Taufik bagged three awards within the first three months of his new role.

Within three months as a property consultant with PropNex Realty, he won three awards: Platinum Achiever for clocking above $100,000 of commission; Top Exclusive Lister for the month of December 2019; and Top HDB transactor.

The Hype Records artiste explains that this is not a career switch but rather, branching out into a third interest.

Establishing a third revenue stream, he candidly says. It must be a very lucrative stream, we tease.

He chuckles and says he's been very blessed to be part of 'sitimuszaideanbatisahbros' (search for them on Instagram) aka 'The A Team', which comprises of Taufik's brother, cousin Zai, and their long-time colleagues Siti and Dean.

Together, the quintet cover the whole of Singapore, with each specialising in one region.

"I'm still a newbie and I'm grateful for everything they are teaching me. Whatever hat I wear, I am ultimately a worker. I give my best in everything I do. Just be sincere, the rest will come," insists the humble idol.

Can you tell us more about your personal home investment journey so far?

I'm currently staying in the same Executive Maisonette (EM) in the West, that I bought with my mum nine years ago. When I was younger, my father was in the interior design. I remember seeing him in an HDB flat with a staircase so that became my dream home.

When I could afford my own home, I didn't seek anyone's advice, I just went for it! Being self-employed, I don't have much CPF so I have been paying for it mostly with cash. Now, as an agent, I realise that using cash is a good thing.

How so?

When one uses the funds in your CPF's Ordinary Account (OA) to pay for your property, you will eventually need to return the accrued interest to your OA after you sell it.

For me, since I didn't use much CPF, the accrued interest won't affect my sale proceeds too much.

However, it really depends on every individual's specific situation. For example, if one has the means, paying with cash even if you have enough funds in your OA will save on from returning the accrued interest in future.

But if you need to use your OA to finance your property, that's fine too! Different buyers and sellers have different needs.

How has your experience as a property agent been so far?

It has been such an eye-opener for me. I always start my presentation by listening to my client's needs and wants. Then we help them with financial calculations and planning. We've done quite a few BTO upgrades to private resale condos or landed properties.

We want everything to be very safe for our clients so that they can buy and enjoy their lifestyle with no, or not too much cash top-up when they service their mortgage.

We highlight all the blind spots that they don't see.

The feeling of coming into a room when the client is sometimes a bit clueless, and just being able to help them with all the important info about HDB necessities et cetera, I get a different rush from say, performing.

This is a different form of value I can give to people. I really, really enjoy it. Some presentations can take up to three hours but to me, it is very fulfilling.

Right now, my weekends can start from 9 am and end at 1 am but I don't feel tired because of the rush.

Most memorable transaction?

My first transaction, definitely. I served a speech and hearing impaired couple selling their five-room flat in Woodlands.

My brother Mus assisted me and I was just in awe of him. He knows sign language as he used to work with a hearing-impaired colleague.

It was the combination of serving a really nice couple, watching my brother use sign language, trying to understand and accommodate everything, being there with my own brother…

Even now, after we do presentations to our clients together, we'd be like, "Wow bro. Who would have thought we'd be working together some day?"

Taufik spends his weekends helping his clients to search for potential units to view.

Most valuable translation so far?

As of February, I had done about 20 transactions. My first-time buyer bought a $1.5 million private condo apartment at a launch project.

He has good holding power, it's a safe investment and he is enjoying the first mover's advantage by buying it at the lowest quantum at the launch.

What tips do you have for young homeowners who are first-timers? Do you recommend BTO or resale for that first property?

For first timers, I'll ask them: Can you wait three years while you ballot and wait for your flat to be built? Can you get the unit of your choice? If yes, do go ahead and wait for your BTO.

The whole period from building to transacting to your next property will be about eight years, after serving out your Minimum Occupation Period of five years.

But if you require a unit almost immediately, want to choose which estate, floor, orientation, your neighbours, renovated or not, et cetera, then go for a HDB resale flat. After all, there are subsidies for both.

We have met first-time buyers who are frustrated with ballots as they never get it despite trying multiple times, and they don't want to wait too long for their home.

There are many grants available such as Matrimonial grant, Enhanced Housing Grant, Proximity Grant. I'll calculate everything to give my buyer the peace of mind to buy a HDB resale flat, if they prefer to.

How has being a property agent changed your own investment plans?

I wouldn't say I made a mistake of buying an EM but I'm planning to sell it. My wife Sheena wants to move back to the East. I'm giving myself a year more to save and buy a unit at a condo launch project.

While waiting for it to be completed, we'll rent a home somewhere. When it is completed, we intend to rent out our property and hold for maybe two property cycles for better capital appreciation.

Finally, what lessons have you learned from being a property agent?

As a property buyer, I've learned that it is best to use cash instead of CPF (if you can afford it), and that buying a property to live in versus investment are two different things.

For your own home, you have emotional attachment to the house. For investment, think location, the rental yield you can command to offset the mortgage and your holding power.

The floor and facing is secondary. If you pick a lower floor and pay a lower quantum, that means you can rent out at a lower amount than someone who bought higher, so that makes your apartment more attractive. When you sell, you can also price it attractively versus someone who bought higher, pool-facing unit.

Professionally, I've also learned that hiring an agent who has the force of a team behind him can be very powerful.

When a client engages any one of us from The A Team, it's like getting five people's effort for the price for one, with over 20 years of combined experience and expertise gained from specialising in different parts of Singapore.

That makes a big difference in marketing your property and helping you look for your next home.

