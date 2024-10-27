First-timer's guide to Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol, literally meaning 'coast of the sun', presents itself as the ultimate escapade this season, when the cool autumnal wind flutters under the dappled sun.

Find endless shores to wander and pockets of coves to discover, as you write a new page of your voyages in Spain — this time, along the Mediterranean coastlines in the Andalusia region. Familiarise yourself with centuries-old culture and architecture that has stood the test of time, mirages reflecting white hinterland villages, local gastronomy, and so much more.

Explore art and cultural legacies

Royal Cavalry of Ronda

Originally created in 1573 to exercise cavalry for military purposes, the Royal Cavalry of Ronda is now considered a cradle for modern bullfighting. Today, it serves both a riding school, Real Maestranza de Caballería de Ronda, and an archival house, Plaza de Toros.

Walk through the almost 500-year-old national heritage site of Plaza Museo de Toros to marvel at all the tangible and intangible cultural expressions.

Whether it is the sandstone and wood columns coupled with the world-famous Arabic tile roof or the centuries-old archives of bullfighting, horse riding, travel literature, heraldry, genealogy, and the history of Ronda — a visit to the Royal Cavalry of Ronda shares the story of a prized Spanish heritage.

Ronda Arab Baths

Located in the San Miguel neighbourhood, Ronda Arab Baths is one of the best-preserved Arab baths in the Iberian peninsula.

Built by the Arab settlers of Al-Andalus, the iconic bathhouse features three distinct bathing rooms for different water temperatures — cold, warm, and hot. The baths are fed by water pouring down from the contiguous Las Culebras stream via a traditional Moorish water wheel. The largest room is a wonder to behold, with its brick and stone horseshoe arches supporting barrel-vaulted ceilings leading to star-shaped skylights.

Teatro Romano de Málaga

What better place to visit to appreciate the enduring gifts of history than this holy space of art and culture? The Teatro Romano de Málaga, or the Málaga Roman Theatre, was excavated in the 1950s, and it dates back to the first century AD during the reign of Emperor Augustus.

One of the most important pieces of evidence of Roman rule in Spain remained hidden for centuries, but now you can stand at the orchestra stage — just as the audience of the past had stood — and admire ancient Roman columns and sculptures that bear the marks of time.

Balcón de Europa

Balcón de Europa, or the Balcony of Europe, sits perched upon a cliff overlooking the duo of beaches it connects — Calahonda and La Caletilla. Once used for military defence purposes, the Balcony was transformed into the inviting promenade everyone knows now under King Alfonso XII's reign.

Strolling down the promenade, visitors can revel in the warm, salty breeze of the aquamarine sea and watch as the sun dips gently in the horizon.

Real Collegiata de Santa María la Mayor

One of Antequera's many important historical and cultural landmarks is the Real Collegiata de Santa María la Mayor or the Royal Collegiate Church of the Great St. Mary. It depicts a fusion of various architectural styles, including Gothic and Mannerist.

Moreover, constructed in the early 1500s, it is considered one of Andalusia’s first Renaissance churches.

Museo Picasso Málaga

It's not every day you get to experience a historic town through the eyes of an icon. The Museo Picasso Málaga is the crown jewel of a destination for anyone seeking to pay respect to the great artist.

Housed at the Palacio de Buenavista, this museum offers an opportunity to immerse yourself in the genius of Pablo Picasso, as it honors the artist's wish for his works to be exhibited in his hometown.

Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda de Málaga

Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda de Málaga, or Málaga Automobile and Fashion Museum, is a unique museum that showcases a thoroughly exclusive private collection of luxury cars. Each vehicle is adorned with opulent details such as ostrich and mink fur, a mother-of-pearl dashboard, ivory and silver handles, and more.

Residing alongside the fancy cars are seven exhibitions that showcase the evolution of haute couture all year around.

Beaches for all occasions

From Manilva to Nerja, Costa del Sol presents a treasure trove of beaches. So, put on your sombrero and lather yourself in sunscreen, for we are about to head to the beach!

Bil-Bil Beach

If you want to stroll through a beach or pop into a beach cafe after a quick swim in the warm water of the Mediterranean, then Bil-Bil Beach in Benalmádena, on the west coast of Málaga, is the perfect spot. There is even a castle-like structure on the beach — Castillo de El-Bil-Bil if you want to add a glitzy backdrop to your beach trip.

Arroyo Hondo Beach

Less than half an hour away from Benalmádena is Arroyo Hondo Beach, with darker sands, calm, soothing water and lots of beach bars and cafes.

Burriana Beach

Considered one of the best beaches in Nerja by locals and tourists alike, Burriana Beach has a Blue Flag status with a Q for Quality seal.

With crystalline water and fine golden sand, it presents an ideal set-up for a day at the beach with the opportunity to swim, saunter, sample local cuisine, and buy souvenirs for your loved ones back home.

Cala el Cañuelo Beach

Snug on the border between Málaga and Granada, Cala el Cañuelo Beach is one of Nerja's hidden gems.

Surrounded by the towering cliffs of Acantilados de Maro — Cerro Gordo Nature Reserve and aquamarine water teeming with marine life, the beach is excellent for marine animal lovers and sports enthusiasts who want to snorkel or scuba dive.

Chilches Beach

The Chilches Beach in Vélez-Málaga has distinct dark sands with moderate waves and a watchtower from the Moorish era, Chilches Tower. Its proximity to the N-340 national highway makes it an ideal stop along the way for some salty air and a stroll on the beach.

El Chorrillo Beach

Twenty-five concrete steps down the Balcón de Europa will lead you to the Calahonda beach. Crossing this beach will take you to a small cove — El Chorrillo Beach, a calm sanctuary for those seeking to escape crowds.

Ensconced at the foot of the Sierra de Almijara, this beach is perfect for those who seek an odyssey away from the crowd. The beach offers plenty of big rocks to investigate in search of a comfortable resting space or discover marine fauna while snorkelling in pristine water.

Seek thrilling adventures

Monumento Natural Cañón de las Buitreras

Cañón de las Buitreras, or the Buitreras Canyon Natural Monument, is a canyon with a gorge that cuts through the postcard-esque quaint towns of Benalauría, Benarrabá and Cortes de Frontera.

Located on the eastern outskirts of the Alcornocales Natural Park, visiting the national monument will give you a peek at 2m-long fan palm trees and various colonies of birds, including Bonelli's eagles, kestrels, doves, swifts and bats.

Paraje Natural Desfiladero de los Gaitanes y Caminito del Rey

Desfiladero de los Gaitanes, or the Gaitanes Gorge, is a spectacle to behold. The gorge runs for a couple of miles, with walls reaching up to 300 metres high. The Caminito del Rey trail is intertwined with the gorge's wall, offering panoramic views from its narrow elevated walkway.

There are twenty caves in this area with cave art dating back to the Upper Palaeolithic era.

El Torcal de Antequera

El Torcal de Antequera, or Torcal de Antequera Natural Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers a magical world of nature at your beck and call. The area has been shaped for epochs by esoteric rocks formed due to carbonate sedimentation.

El Tornillo de El Torcal, a rock formation resembling a screw, is one of the most famous torcals in the area. Torcal de Antequera also shelters 116 species of vertebrates, including foxes, rabbits, black-eared wheatears, and eagle owls.

Cueva de Nerja

A visit to the Cueva de Nerja or the Nerja Caves will allow you to admire nature's artistry, formed over 800,000 years ago. In the Torca Chamber, you will also be accompanied by the flair of our distant ancestors up to the Neolithic era.

Hailed as a Spanish Historical Heritage and Cultural Interest Site, the Nerja Cave features in its lists of stranger things — the Chamber of Ghosts featuring animal representations, the Lobby that reminds you just how far we have come with regards to human remains, ceramics and tools, the Bethlem Burial chamber from 6300 BC, and more.

Indulge in the tastiest

Blending the influence of Mediterranean and Málaga's homegrown cuisine, the Costa del Sol's gastronomical offerings truly aim to indulge food lovers. A wealth of tapas stands, small restaurants, and cafes are waiting to be discovered along Spain's sunny coast.

Traditional restaurants

Arte de Tapas

Located in Calle Calzada, Antequera, Arte de Tapas offers a medley of traditional Andalusian dishes that change with the seasons.

The menu surprises and delights, presenting a mix of the classic and the inventive.

Abades Ronda

After your trip to the Royal Cavalry of Ronda, you must find your way to the Abades Ronda restaurant — right next to it.

Try out their à la carte or haute cuisine made with local products. The dishes are a fusion of tradition with modernity, made even delightful accompanied by the bird’s-eye view of Ronda.

AlCasaBar

From the moment you step into the AlCasaBar, the true meaning behind the name will be evident. Dining at "Al casa," —roughly translated to "at home" — will evoke a cozy feeling as you’re served a delicious meal on a rooftop facing a spectacular skyline view.

Nestled at the foot of La Alcazaba, this terrace bar serves a variety of South American dishes, tapas, sweet and savory crêpes, fresh fruit juices and smoothies.

Restaurante ALEA

Situated in Málaga's Calle Larios area inside a 19th-century renovated mill, Restaurante ALEA’s menu and aesthetics pay homage to regional customs and tradition, serving popular Málaga dishes such as rabo de toro, cuttlefish, prawn risotto, langoustine, and more.

Michelin star restaurants

Restaurante Bardal

Restaurante Bardal is a two Michelin star restaurant with chef Benito Gomez at its helm.

With the motto "essence of Bardal, the soul of Ronda," the restaurant serves its take on Andalusian cuisine with organic and locally sourced sustainable ingredients. Try the tasting menu—17 or 23 options are available—for a delicate, elevated interpretation of local flavors.

Skina

Visit Skina, a 2 Michelin-starred restaurant in Marbella, to celebrate the culinary traditions of southern Spain. Indulge in their iteration of traditional Andalusian dishes made with regional and seasonal ingredients like kid shoulder, lobster, red prawns, and more.

Sollo Restaurante

Sollo Restaurante in Reserva del Higuerón, Fuengirola, is a one Michelin star and one Michelin green star restaurant that presents a rhapsody of flavors with chef Diego Gallegos, dubbed "the chef of caviar."

A visit to this fine dining establishment is a must to experience novel freshwater cuisine crafted with passion and sustainability at the forefront.

