First-timer's guide to Costa del Sol

Costa del Sol, literally meaning 'coast of the sun', presents itself as the ultimate escapade this season, when the cool autumnal wind flutters under the dappled sun.
Find endless shores to wander and pockets of coves to discover, as you write a new page of your voyages in Spain — this time, along the Mediterranean coastlines in the Andalusia region. Familiarise yourself with centuries-old culture and architecture that has stood the test of time, mirages reflecting white hinterland villages, local gastronomy, and so much more.
Explore art and cultural legacies
Royal Cavalry of Ronda
Originally created in 1573 to exercise cavalry for military purposes, the Royal Cavalry of Ronda is now considered a cradle for modern bullfighting. Today, it serves both a riding school, Real Maestranza de Caballería de Ronda, and an archival house, Plaza de Toros.
Whether it is the sandstone and wood columns coupled with the world-famous Arabic tile roof or the centuries-old archives of bullfighting, horse riding, travel literature, heraldry, genealogy, and the history of Ronda — a visit to the Royal Cavalry of Ronda shares the story of a prized Spanish heritage.
Ronda Arab Baths
Located in the San Miguel neighbourhood, Ronda Arab Baths is one of the best-preserved Arab baths in the Iberian peninsula.
Teatro Romano de Málaga
What better place to visit to appreciate the enduring gifts of history than this holy space of art and culture? The Teatro Romano de Málaga, or the Málaga Roman Theatre, was excavated in the 1950s, and it dates back to the first century AD during the reign of Emperor Augustus.
Balcón de Europa
Balcón de Europa, or the Balcony of Europe, sits perched upon a cliff overlooking the duo of beaches it connects — Calahonda and La Caletilla. Once used for military defence purposes, the Balcony was transformed into the inviting promenade everyone knows now under King Alfonso XII's reign.
Strolling down the promenade, visitors can revel in the warm, salty breeze of the aquamarine sea and watch as the sun dips gently in the horizon.
Real Collegiata de Santa María la Mayor
One of Antequera's many important historical and cultural landmarks is the Real Collegiata de Santa María la Mayor or the Royal Collegiate Church of the Great St. Mary. It depicts a fusion of various architectural styles, including Gothic and Mannerist.
Museo Picasso Málaga
It's not every day you get to experience a historic town through the eyes of an icon. The Museo Picasso Málaga is the crown jewel of a destination for anyone seeking to pay respect to the great artist.
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAvLOskR9dS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda de Málaga
Museo Automovilístico y de la Moda de Málaga, or Málaga Automobile and Fashion Museum, is a unique museum that showcases a thoroughly exclusive private collection of luxury cars. Each vehicle is adorned with opulent details such as ostrich and mink fur, a mother-of-pearl dashboard, ivory and silver handles, and more.
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBb4ocgo_e8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
Beaches for all occasions
From Manilva to Nerja, Costa del Sol presents a treasure trove of beaches. So, put on your sombrero and lather yourself in sunscreen, for we are about to head to the beach!
Bil-Bil Beach
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C81fvCkIfCc/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
Arroyo Hondo Beach
Burriana Beach
Considered one of the best beaches in Nerja by locals and tourists alike, Burriana Beach has a Blue Flag status with a Q for Quality seal.
With crystalline water and fine golden sand, it presents an ideal set-up for a day at the beach with the opportunity to swim, saunter, sample local cuisine, and buy souvenirs for your loved ones back home.
Cala el Cañuelo Beach
Surrounded by the towering cliffs of Acantilados de Maro — Cerro Gordo Nature Reserve and aquamarine water teeming with marine life, the beach is excellent for marine animal lovers and sports enthusiasts who want to snorkel or scuba dive.
Chilches Beach
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9XJIvpM5hn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
El Chorrillo Beach
Ensconced at the foot of the Sierra de Almijara, this beach is perfect for those who seek an odyssey away from the crowd. The beach offers plenty of big rocks to investigate in search of a comfortable resting space or discover marine fauna while snorkelling in pristine water.
Seek thrilling adventures
Monumento Natural Cañón de las Buitreras
Cañón de las Buitreras, or the Buitreras Canyon Natural Monument, is a canyon with a gorge that cuts through the postcard-esque quaint towns of Benalauría, Benarrabá and Cortes de Frontera.
Paraje Natural Desfiladero de los Gaitanes y Caminito del Rey
Desfiladero de los Gaitanes, or the Gaitanes Gorge, is a spectacle to behold. The gorge runs for a couple of miles, with walls reaching up to 300 metres high. The Caminito del Rey trail is intertwined with the gorge's wall, offering panoramic views from its narrow elevated walkway.
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBdmw7ZRjSd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
El Torcal de Antequera
El Torcal de Antequera, or Torcal de Antequera Natural Park, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that offers a magical world of nature at your beck and call. The area has been shaped for epochs by esoteric rocks formed due to carbonate sedimentation.
El Tornillo de El Torcal, a rock formation resembling a screw, is one of the most famous torcals in the area. Torcal de Antequera also shelters 116 species of vertebrates, including foxes, rabbits, black-eared wheatears, and eagle owls.
Cueva de Nerja
A visit to the Cueva de Nerja or the Nerja Caves will allow you to admire nature's artistry, formed over 800,000 years ago. In the Torca Chamber, you will also be accompanied by the flair of our distant ancestors up to the Neolithic era.
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Bj2Qi94gbVu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
Indulge in the tastiest
Blending the influence of Mediterranean and Málaga's homegrown cuisine, the Costa del Sol's gastronomical offerings truly aim to indulge food lovers. A wealth of tapas stands, small restaurants, and cafes are waiting to be discovered along Spain's sunny coast.
Traditional restaurants
Arte de Tapas
Located in Calle Calzada, Antequera, Arte de Tapas offers a medley of traditional Andalusian dishes that change with the seasons.
The menu surprises and delights, presenting a mix of the classic and the inventive.
Abades Ronda
After your trip to the Royal Cavalry of Ronda, you must find your way to the Abades Ronda restaurant — right next to it.
Try out their à la carte or haute cuisine made with local products. The dishes are a fusion of tradition with modernity, made even delightful accompanied by the bird’s-eye view of Ronda.
AlCasaBar
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1FoKV6I6K3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
From the moment you step into the AlCasaBar, the true meaning behind the name will be evident. Dining at "Al casa," —roughly translated to "at home" — will evoke a cozy feeling as you’re served a delicious meal on a rooftop facing a spectacular skyline view.
Nestled at the foot of La Alcazaba, this terrace bar serves a variety of South American dishes, tapas, sweet and savory crêpes, fresh fruit juices and smoothies.
Restaurante ALEA
Situated in Málaga's Calle Larios area inside a 19th-century renovated mill, Restaurante ALEA’s menu and aesthetics pay homage to regional customs and tradition, serving popular Málaga dishes such as rabo de toro, cuttlefish, prawn risotto, langoustine, and more.
Michelin star restaurants
Restaurante Bardal
[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DALNEBMKgqG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]
Restaurante Bardal is a two Michelin star restaurant with chef Benito Gomez at its helm.
With the motto "essence of Bardal, the soul of Ronda," the restaurant serves its take on Andalusian cuisine with organic and locally sourced sustainable ingredients. Try the tasting menu—17 or 23 options are available—for a delicate, elevated interpretation of local flavors.
Skina
Visit Skina, a 2 Michelin-starred restaurant in Marbella, to celebrate the culinary traditions of southern Spain. Indulge in their iteration of traditional Andalusian dishes made with regional and seasonal ingredients like kid shoulder, lobster, red prawns, and more.
Sollo Restaurante
Sollo Restaurante in Reserva del Higuerón, Fuengirola, is a one Michelin star and one Michelin green star restaurant that presents a rhapsody of flavors with chef Diego Gallegos, dubbed "the chef of caviar."
A visit to this fine dining establishment is a must to experience novel freshwater cuisine crafted with passion and sustainability at the forefront.
[[nid:706036]]