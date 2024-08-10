First-timer's guide to Qatar's best attractions

Qatar held the world's attention when the country hosted the 2022 FIFA World Cup. During the successful sporting event, Qatar revealed itself to spectators as a unique melting pot where cultures from around the globe converge, blending centuries-old history with cutting-edge infrastructure.

For many of us who didn't get to be there in 2022, Qatar remains an intriguing destination brimming with possibilities. This summer, it's time to head there to discover for yourself all the fun and amazement the country promises.

If this is your first time in Qatar, you'll be spoiled with a range of activities that will pique your curiosity and cater to your interests. To ease your planning, we have shortlisted the coolest spots to make the most of your stay.

Unveiling Qatar's deeply rooted culture

As quoted by Michael Crichton, "If you don't know history, then you don't know anything. You are a leaf that doesn't know it is part of a tree."

Understanding a place's history is not only enriching but also provides valuable perspective while travelling, helping you grasp the roots of the country's culture and lifestyle. This is especially true for Qatar, where decades of significant events have shaped it into the wonderful destination it is today.

Here are some must-visit places to help you dive into Qatar's history and culture.

The Museum of Islamic Art

Once you arrive at the Museum of Islamic Art, you'll feel as if you've stepped onto an island of tranquillity, where its geometric architecture and placid waters envelop you in a soothing atmosphere.

The building has become a symbol representing the country's architectural style, instantly capturing your attention and allowing you to embrace the soul of Qatar.

This museum takes you through 14 centuries of global Islamic art and culture. Hidden inside are a treasure trove of over 20,000 artifacts, including rare gems like the Shahnameh Manuscript and the Planispheric Astrolabe, one of the earliest navigation tools.

After an enlightening journey through the exhibitions, visitors can take a peek at the gift shops and stroll through the lush MIA Park nearby — a favourite spot among families.

Al Zubarah Archaeological Site

Imagine travelling through time and visiting Al Zubarah Archaeological Site in the late 18th century; it would have been a spectacle to behold!

With its thick, fortress-like walls enclosing a bustling town, this dynamic area was historically home to mosques, courtyards, traditional Qatari residences, and key landmarks like the historic old harbour and Qal'at Murair — a crucial stop on ancient trade routes.

Today, the site still manages to preserve all these features and serves as a tangible slice of history, representing the lives of countless people who lived within the walls of this trading town.

As you wind your way further into its lanes and alleys, the site unveils a more profound connection to the past and a deeper understanding of the country's heritage, making it an unmissable destination in Qatar.

National Museum of Qatar

Proudly featured on the fifth issue of the 200 riyal note alongside the Museum of Islamic Art, the National Museum of Qatar is of great significance in the country.

The Museum's acclaim stems mainly from its stunning architecture, inspired by the "desert rose" — an astonishing mineral crystal formation that captures the essence of Qatar's natural beauty.

While the building is gorgeous, the treasures within are equally remarkable. Inside, you'll find various galleries offering a multi-sensory experience, giving you a glimpse into the lives of Qataris of the past and creating a deep empathy for the land and those who shaped modern Qatar.

From ancient manuscripts and photographs to exquisite jewelry and elaborate costumes, the museum is bursting with visual treats. Among the highlights is the Pearl Carpet of Baroda, a magnificent piece with 1.5 million Basra pearls, diamonds, and other precious materials woven into a luxurious silk carpet, showcasing the mastery of past craftsmanship.

Katara Cultural Village

The Katara Cultural Village is vast and may require a lot of your time, but we promise that you'll leave feeling thoroughly fascinated and with plenty of gorgeous Instagrammable snaps to last you a lifetime!

First, visit The Katara Masjid, designed by Zeynep Fadıllıoğlu, the first female architect to design a mosque. Then, the nearby Golden Mosque, adorned with its shimmering golden tiles. Both mosques are thoughtfully and majestically designed, providing a calm and meditative space perfect for reflection and prayer.

Next, set off on a cosmic journey, exploring distant comets and the mysteries of the ocean at Al Thuraya Planetarium. The Planetarium features a full-dome digital system that is sure to leave people of all ages in awe.

Don't miss the Greek-style Amphitheatre, a striking architectural gem. The vibrant art gallery within regularly hosts workshops, exhibitions, and performances, infusing the Village with creative energy.

After a day of exploration, head over to nearby Katara Beach. The beach is a paradise for water sports enthusiasts, offering activities like boat rides, knee boarding, parasailing, water skiing, and much more.

Alternatively, if you prefer a more laid-back experience, simply lie down on a sunbed, bask in the sun, and enjoy the spectacular view of the city's skyline glistening over the evening beach waters.

Shop to your heart's content

In Qatar, an opportunity to shop is around every corner, from traditional souqs to dazzling malls. Why settle for ordinary shopping when you can make it an extraordinary experience? We've got just the places to elevate your retail therapy sessions!

Souqs in Qatar

Shopping at a souq presents a distinctive experience that complements your retail sessions at malls and stores. Whether its walnuts or Warli paintings, items peddled at souqs are typically locally produced, highlighting local workmanship and artistry.

Practise some haggling and you may even score a great deal on souvenirs or delightful trinkets.

Amidst all the souqs in Qatar, Gold Souq steals the spotlight. Its labyrinthine alleys are filled with gold in the form of jewelry, ornaments, and more, all at competitive prices. This one-of-a-kind destination playfully defies the famous quote, "All that glitters is not gold."

For casual window shopping and dining, visit Souq Waqif. Despite its reputation as a popular tourist spot, Souq Waqif maintains its serene surroundings and offers much more than just markets and eateries.

For instance, you can find a rich collection of Islamic and traditional art at The Souq Waqif Art Center. The centre also serves a nurturing space for artists, offering extensive workshops and training programs for talented and aspiring artists.

Shopping malls in Qatar

Qatar houses around 400 malls that are sure to satisfy the pickiest fashionistas and tastemakers. To help you navigate this shopper's dreamland, we've handpicked three must-visit malls, each notable for their unique shops, entertainment options, and the sheer beauty of the architecture.

Come visit Villaggio Mall and step into a world of fantastical whimsy. Take a gondola ride along a Venetian-style canal lined with shops that leads you to Via Domo, a street filled with global luxury brands.

This area connects to a theme park, rollercoaster, movie theatres, Doha's largest ice rink, and more-all within one spectacular mall. Even if you're not planning to shop, Villaggio Mall is a visual delight and a necessary stop on every traveller's itinerary for its beyond-shopping experience

Another mall of similar scale is the Mall of Qatar, the largest mall in the country.

Its unique architecture combines greenery with over 500 distinctively designed outlets. Young ones will enjoy KidzMondo, a mini-city with its own currency, economy, and professions, where they can role-play and learn valuable life skills. More fun for the whole family can be found at Xtremeland, a mini-adventure park featuring everything from a twist-and-drop tower to a trampoline park.

Take time to also visit the French-styled, open-structured Place Vendome Mall in Lusail. The open structure sets a glamorous albeit more relaxed vibe, perfect for a day-to-night stroll admiring both the architectural design and the gorgeous wares displayed inside the luxury retail outlets.

Cooling thrills and desert adventures

Summer in Qatar is best spent near a cool body of water and you'll find plenty of opportunities for watersports, water-based fun adventures, and marine life exploration here.

One of the top amusement parks in Qatar is Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park, featuring 74 stimulating adventures through rides, slides, and other activities that simply lures you into letting loose.

Another water park of similar scale and popularity is Meryal at Rixos Qetaifan Island North.

The park holds two world records for housing the tallest water park slides and towers, even taller than some of the skyscrapers in the country.

For a more scenic journey through the waterways, kayaking across the Al Thakira Mangroves is a must-do. The serene and still waters help set all mental chaos to rest. Along with rare coastal flora and fauna, the area is home to many migratory birds such as herons and flamingos, making your journey both thrilling and exploratory.

Prefer the fun of staying onland? Qatar abounds with desert exploration options. Hop in an air-conditioned desert jeep to slide, race, and jump over the dunes-the sandy expanse is your playground!.

Picturesque enclaves and promenades

A relaxing stroll in Qatar's most photogenic promenades may be just what you want for the day. We've come up with some choices where you and your family can dine, shop, play, or simply walk around and admire the surrounding beauty.

Qanat Quartier

The dreamy expanse of a Venetian-style setting might make you forget you're in the Middle East. Located on Pearl Island, this residential area dazzles with elegant restaurants and picturesque canals, offering a surprising twist on Qatar.

You can find luxurious items at boutiques like Etoile Boutique and Qanat Plaza or unique eyewear at Magrabi Optical. Browse a range of arts and crafts stores to pick up authentic Qatari art, handicrafts, and souvenirs that convey the local flavor.

As you stroll around, you'll spot the Piano Stairs — a fun attraction where each step plays a musical note, turning even the grumpiest adult into a playful child. Paddle through the still waters beneath arched bridges, or enjoy a peaceful ride on a water taxi for the best views of the neighborhood.

Try out some local favorites at nearby cafes and restaurants like Eggspectation, Nozomi, The Breakfast Club, and El Faro, where Mediterranean flavors blend with the European ambiance.

For family fun, the arcade zone at Megapolis is a hit with kids and features a bowling alley. After all the arcade excitement drains, catch the latest movies at Novo Cinemas, which also offers premium formats, including IMAX, Atmos and 7 Star.

The Pearl-Qatar

The Pearl-Qatar, with its striking crescent-shaped island decked with towering buildings along the coast, offers a visual feast to behold.

Beyond the island's beauty, you'll find high-end boutiques and shops in the Porto Arabia and Medina Centrale districts. From contemporary home decor to fashionable outfits and exquisite jewelry, you can get your hands on the perfect souvenirs to make your visit memorable.

Anyone can try their hand at kayaking cruise here with beginner-friendly sessions with expert guidance. Afterward, dive into the various dining options available, from The French Olive and Harvest to Evergreen Organics.

For a taste of authentic washoku, make your way to Junko Sushi & Japanese Dining.

Savour a global feast in every bite

Qatar, the juncture for immigrants from beyond all seven seas and mountains, has seen these newcomers weave their cultures and traditions into the core fabric of the nation. This makes the gastronomic options incredibly diverse in the country.

Before exploring anything else, it is only fair to try out Qatar's authentic cuisines first.

Al Mourjan in Souq Waqif is a must-visit restaurant for a spread of gourmet Arabic cuisine. Make your way to Doha Corniche as well, where you'll find that the promenade is dotted with chic cafes along the crescent walkway.

Some notable spots for Middle Eastern fare include Al Jasra, Damasca One, and Orient Pearl, all beloved by locals for their mouth-watering dishes.

Owing to its large Asian expatriate community, Qatar is also home to a fantastic variety of Southeast and South Asian cuisines. Popular spots include Morimoto Doha, Hakkasan, and Spice Market, which are top recommendations for dining on Asian flavors.

Oasis of peace and wellness

After a day packed with activities, where you lay your head is key. The right spot can turn a good day into an epic one by wrapping it up perfectly. Here are some top picks to make your stay unforgettable.

Consider the Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay, a 44-story tower featuring 283 Art-Deco-inspired rooms and suites, plus 50 luxury apartments.

Another great choice is the Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, to experience ultimate Turkish hospitality. With its location in the heart of Doha, you will be perfectly positioned to explore the city and visit all the must-see attractions.

Not so far from Al Zubarah Archaeological Site, seek out deeper relaxation at Zulal Wellness Resort, the largest wellness destination in Qatar.

The resort operates on the philosophy of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM), providing specialist consultations, healing therapies, and wellness practices based on the ancient guidance.

The award-winning resort also looks toward bringing joy and rejuvenation to the entire family with programs and activities for kids and adults alike.

Young ones will thrive in its summer camp programme, while young teens and adults can seek out some calm in the serene spaces dedicated to guests above 16 years old.

Another star in Qatar's resort and wellness scene is Ras Abrouq, a haven located about one-hour drive from Doha.

The resort's architectural elements and programs are designed to fit harmoniously with its desert and sea surrounding, providing guests with a gentle push to surrender to nature.

The resort offers outdoor activities aimed at enhancing your physical and mental wellbeing; stand-up paddleboarding, mountain biking, desert meditation, and sunrise yoga are all highly recommended.

When it's time to rest, retreat to one of its collection of 42 luxurious villas, each adorned with private pools and outdoor decks.

