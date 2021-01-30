From fish and chips to beef Wellington: Where to go for British food in Singapore

Discovering new cuisines is one of the reasons why we travel as the dishes reflect local cultures, customs and tastes. And while we still can’t travel , we are blessed by being in Singapore, which means that there are many international cuisines that can be found here.

We have previously spotlighted Chinese , Italian and Greek food and here, we’re celebrating British fare.

1. Lad & Dad

Opened by a father and son duo, Lad & Dad is a gastropub that first got its start in a place quintessentially Singaporean – the hawker centre.

They have since moved to their own place but the comforting British fare served here is still comparatively affordable. Expect favourites such as Fish & Chips, Beef Stew and Bangers & Mash.

7 Tanjong Pagar Plaza, #01-108, Singapore 081007

2. The Queen & Mangosteen

The Queen & Mangosteen has been a long-time stalwart in Vivocity, serving up classic British pub grub.

Besides the usual British classics, they also have a range of pies such as The Queen’s Famous Fisherman Pie made with seafood, Beef & Guinness Pie, Shepherd’s Pie and Chicken and Wild Mushroom Forest Pie. If you’re there on a Sunday, do order the Sunday Roast too.

1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-106/107 Vivocity, Singapore 098585

3. Highlander

Scotch is the star product at Highlander, with over 250 options to choose from. Mini Scotch Eggs, Haggis Croquette, Pork Bangers & Mash and Grilled Chicken Breast Stuffed With Haggis are among the food you can pair your alcohol with.

Did we also mention that the staff are dressed in the traditional tartan kilt?

3B River Valley Rd, #01 – 11, Singapore 179021

4. The English House

The English House opened by famous celebrity chef Marco Pierre White is the place to go if you’re looking to spoil yourself on fine British food with a modern twist.

Beef Wellington is a favourite but do try out their Fish & Chips (with three different fish options) and Roasted Lamb, among many other hits, before finishing on a sweet note with The Box Tree Eton Mess, Bread & Butter Pudding and Cambridge Burnt Cream.

28 Mohamed Sultan Rd, Singapore 238972

5. Oxwell & Co

Tucked in a lovely shophouse, Oxwell & Co doesn’t disappoint on their British grub. Their variety of roasted meats such as pork, chicken and beef and the Sunday Roast have courted fans.

These are served with a side of Yorkshire pudding, roast potatoes and traditional gravy to finish the deal. Draft and bottled beers, cocktails and an array of gin are also available to wash down the meal.

5 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069688

6. Rabbit Carrot Gun

Easties don’t have to travel far to satisfy their British food cravings. Tucked Rabbit Carrot Gun serves an assortment such as their award-winning Scotch Eggs, English Pork Pie, Signature Bubble & Squeak and Slow Roasted Lamb Shank alongside the usual mainstays.

Once you’re done with the meal, head next door to their sister bar, The Trenchard Arms, for a tipple or two.

47 – 49 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428768

7. Bread Street Kitchen

Bread Street Kitchen is another celebrity chef restaurant in Singapore, this time by Gordon Ramsay. Serving up a British European menu, star dishes include the Beef Wellington, Fish & Chips, Shepherd’s Pie and BSK Burger.

PS: The restaurant has also won awards for its alcohol selection so definitely check out their drinks menu.

2 Bayfront Avenue 01 – 81 The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 018956

8. The Penny Black

For those looking for a place to unwind after a hard day’s work in the CBD, The Penny Black is a pub to check out. The place is well-loved by British expats – a testament of their quality – and serves up food like Cottage Pie, Bangers N’ Mash, The Penny Hunter’s Chicken and English Fry Up.

26-27 Boat Quay, Singapore 049817

9. Fosters

Fosters is a steakhouse. Beef, therefore, before a centrepiece in their repertoire with various iterations such as Carpetbag Steak (tenderloin stuffed with fresh oysters) to Fillet Mignon and Wagyu Ribeye Steak.

Another fan favourite at Fosters is their Devonshire Cream Tea Set served between 3 to 5 pm, where you can tuck into an afternoon high tea of fresh scones, finger sandwiches and cakes.

277 Holland Ave, Singapore 278994

10. Pig N Whistle

Pig N Whistle is located just a five-minute walk from Eunos MRT. A popular dish is the Steak N Ale Pie that has tendered roast beef wrapped in flakey pie crust.

Else, pick from selections ranging from Cornish Pasty and Cottage Pie to Fish N Chips and Free Range Bone In Pork Chop.

160 Changi Rd, #01-08 Hexacube, Singapore 419728

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.