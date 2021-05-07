Fitness studios closed? You can still work up a sweat with these affordable outdoor classes below $20 per session

With new Covid-19 regulations mandating the closure of fitness studios from May 8, it's back to home workouts for many of us. (Rice bag squats, anyone?)

But if you'd prefer an in-person class with a coach who'll keep you motivated and check on your form, don't fret — outdoor fitness classes are still permitted under the current measures.

Here are some fun and affordable outdoor classes to keep you moving and grooving during this period.

Fitness, strength, dance and yoga at GFX

GFX offers a variety of fitness, strength, dance and yoga classes at just $10 per class.

Early bird? Try sunrise yoga at 7.30am. If you want to work up more of a sweat, go for Body Combat, a martial arts-inspired workout.

There are multiple classes a day held at Millenia Walk and HarbourFront Centre. All you have to do is download their app to view the class schedule and make bookings.

Rooftop yoga at The Rooftop Studio

OUTDOOR ROOFTOP YOGA UNDER THE MOONLIGHT Book your mat now, limited slots.. Remember to update your contact number in... Posted by The Rooftop Studio on Thursday, May 6, 2021

Enjoy a relaxing yoga session with a stunning view at this yoga studio located in Kampong Bahru.

You'll have to make your bookings early as there are only five slots up for grabs per session.

If it's your first time at the studio, go for the $10 package which includes two trial classes. Other package options range from $98 for a five-class pack to $900 for a 100-class pack

View their schedule and book their classes on their website.

Parkour at Superfly Monkey Dragons

Don't be afraid to try your hand at this sport that's sure to improve your balance and strength.

Superfly Monkey Dragons runs beginner-friendly classes at various locations around the island, including Clarke Quay, Dhoby Ghaut, Lavender, Kallang, Dakota, Bedok Maze, Clementi and Bishan.

They have a variety of packages ranging from $158 for five classes (valid for a month) to $1988 for 12 months of unlimited classes (this roughly works out to less than $3 per hour if you attend 6.5 hours of classes per week).

View their schedule and book classes on their website.

High-intensity interval training (HIIT) at 1nfinite Academy

If you're looking to get your heart pumping, try 1nfinite Academy's 45-minute circuit-style HIIT classes.

Held at 60 Boat Quay, each class will focus on working on your mobility, endurance and strength.

The 1nfinite Outdoors package is priced at $120 for 6 classes. First-timers can also get the Trial Pack, which consists of a week of unlimited sessions, for $55.

View their schedule and book their classes on their website.

Train with dumbbells and kettlebells at Level

If you love going to the gym to train with equipments, Level’s outdoor classes will be a good alternative for you.

Their 45-minute Outdoor Structure class is held at the courtyard outside their Telok Ayer studio and focuses on fundamental movements and proper technique for classic gym equipment such as dumbbells and kettlebells.

If you're into HIIT or calisthenics, try their classes at Fort Canning and The Lawn @ Marina Bay.

Newcomers can purchase three classes for $45.

Check their schedule and book classes via the Mind Body app.

kimberlylim@asiaone.com