Five Guys burger chain finally lands in Singapore and we can't wait

PHOTO: Five Guys
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

The rumours are true.

After New York burger chain Shake Shack opened at Jewel Changi Airport to much aplomb and snaking queues, its East Coast competitor, Five Guys, is set to make a similar splash by the end of this year. 

There'd been talk since early May that the American burger franchise would be opening a branch here.

Now it's been confirmed that the chain would be setting up shop, and it's all thanks to lifestyle company Zouk Group.

The exact location of the joint remains a mystery, except that it will be in a "central" area, said the company's CEO Andrew Li to The Straits Times.

This will be Five Guys' second outpost in Asia - its first opened in Hong Kong last November. It has around 1,600 locations worldwide and counting.

So, what's the hype?

The Virginia-based chain made its name after toppling In-N-Out from the No. 1 spot of America's favourite burger brands in 2017. And it held its spot the following year. 

View this post on Instagram

So I ran a poll over the weekend to see if you all thought @fiveguys is better than @innout. Five Guys took the win and this was my first ever @fiveguys burger. I have to say, I’m impressed! We opted for grilled onions and grilled mushrooms on our bacon burger and added fries and a shake. The fries are what did it for me though! They were so good!🍟 . . . Does anyone else dip their fries into their milkshake? No? Just me? . . . . #utahfoodies #utahfood #utfoodie #utahgrubs #utaheats #utahfoodphotographer #801 #801eats #slcfood #slcfoodie #slcfoodies #saltlakefoodies #slceats #supportlocalutah #slcfoodscene #saltlakefoodscene #localutah #utahlocal #eeeeeats #eatme #baconburger #utahslc #utahfoodie #fiveguysburgers #fiveguys #burgerwars

A post shared by Corinne ☘️ Salt Lake Foodie (@slcfoodscene) on

Its style, according to Business Insider, is that of a no frills, no fuss hole-in-the-wall deli. And the best thing is, burgers are customisable and all toppings are free - so you can get all the mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms your heart desires. 

The menu will reportedly be the same as that in the US and Hong Kong - which probably means large serving sizes, as regular Five Guys burgers are stacked with two patties. The largest-sized burger in the US comes up to just below US$9 (S$12.30).

However, the outlet in Singapore won't be Halal-certified as it will serve craft beer. 

While long lines are for certain, whether it can rival Shake Shack's hours-long queue remains to be seen. All we know is, we can't wait.

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about

F&B burger fast food
