Fix Dessert Chocolatier, creator of viral Dubai chocolate, opens pop-up store in Changi Airport Terminal 1

Attention all Dubai chocolate lovers, you are in for a treat.

Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the original makers of the viral chocolate bar, has landed in Singapore with a pop-up store at the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 1.

In an Instagram post on Oct 31, the brand said: "What started in Dubai as the dream of creating something freakin' incredible has now taken flight, literally."

"We're crossing borders once again and landing in one of the most iconic airports in the world."

According to the post, the pop-up started on Monday (Nov 3).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, Fix Dessert Chocolatier stated that the pop-up will run until Jan 3, 2026.

Fix Dessert Chocolatier was founded in 2021 by British-Egyptian engineer Sarah Hamouda, according to the brand's website.

It is best known for its Dubai chocolate bars filled with gooey pistachio cream and crunchy kataifi (a type of shredded filo dough pastry popular in Middle Eastern and Greek cuisines) strands.

The chocolate bar took social media by storm in 2024 after various content creators filmed themselves trying it.

Various recreations of the flavour have appeared around the world, including in Singapore.

According to a video posted by TikTok user aiaii, Fix Dessert Chocolatier's Singapore pop-up store will feature five flavours, all priced at $34.90 for each chocolate bar.

The flavours are: Can't Get Knafeh Of It (milk chocolate with pistachio kunafah), Can't Get Knafeh Of It — Dark Chocolate (dark chocolate with pistachio kunafah), Pick Up A Pretzel (milk chocolate with pretzels), Pick Up A Pretzel — Dark Chocolate (dark chocolate with pretzels) and Mind Your Own Biscuit (white chocolate with speculoos).

