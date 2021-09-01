Flash Coffee giving out free coffee on Sept 7 to celebrate selling a million cuppas

Coffee lovers, rejoice!

Flash Coffee is giving away free cups of Americano and long black on Sept 7 to celebrate their milestone of selling one million cups across their stores in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand.

To get your caffeine fix, all you have to do is head down to any of their 13 outlets islandwide and redeem your free drink via the Flash Coffee app.

Deal ends: Sept 7

