Flea market Singapore: Cost of booths and where to rent (2019)

Tired of browsing products in sterile shopping malls stuffed with big, faceless brands? Maybe it's time to shop and sell stuff at flea markets, then.

Flea markets are ideal for people who are seeking exposure for a craft or hobby, and want to find an avenue to sell the fruits of their labour.

They are also great for those of us who've amassed too many belongings and need to offload and sell them without resorting to the occasionally hair-pulling experience that is Carousell.

As a consumer, buying second hand and hand-made products at flea markets in Singapore enables you to participate in the circular economy, which is not only cost-effective but also helps to protect the earth from the scourge of over-production and over-consumption.

Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or just trying to avoid getting contacted to appear on the next episode of Hoarders, here are the best places in Singapore to set up a flea market booth.

COST OF RENTING A BOOTH AT A FLEA MARKET IN SINGAPORE