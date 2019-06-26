Flea market Singapore: Cost of booths and where to rent (2019)

Tired of browsing products in sterile shopping malls stuffed with big, faceless brands? Maybe it's time to shop and sell stuff at flea markets, then.
Flea markets are ideal for people who are seeking exposure for a craft or hobby, and want to find an avenue to sell the fruits of their labour.
They are also great for those of us who've amassed too many belongings and need to offload and sell them without resorting to the occasionally hair-pulling experience that is Carousell.
As a consumer, buying second hand and hand-made products at flea markets in Singapore enables you to participate in the circular economy, which is not only cost-effective but also helps to protect the earth from the scourge of over-production and over-consumption.
Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or just trying to avoid getting contacted to appear on the next episode of Hoarders, here are the best places in Singapore to set up a flea market booth.
COST OF RENTING A BOOTH AT A FLEA MARKET IN SINGAPORE
|Flea Market
|Rental Cost
|Public Garden
|Invite only
|The Luggage Market
|$56
|Flea Party
|$100 for 1 weekday, $250 for 5 weekdays, $100 for Saturday, $160 for Sunday
|Singapore Really Really Free Market
|Free
|Swapaholic
|$15 for 1-3 items, $30 for 4-20 items
RENTING A BOOTH AT PUBLIC GARDEN
Public Garden brings together independent brands and designers. They call themselves a consumer trade show where you can display your amazing artisanal creations than a place where you get rid of your H&M cast-offs. Essentially, it's a large-scale flea market that specialises in handmade crafts and goods.
The event happens once a year, the last time being in April 2019.
Sellers are accepted on an invite-only basis. To be considered as a "brand", you'll need to fill in the form on their website with a description of your offerings and links to your brand's social network accounts.
When and where: Once a year at 1 Raffles Boulevard, Suntec Convention Hall 403, Level 4, Suntec Convention and Exhibition Centre, Singapore 039593
GETTING A LUGGAGE SPOT AT THE LUGGAGE MARKET
The Luggage Market is probably Singapore's biggest second-hand market at the moment. It is held every Sunday near Paya Lebar MRT. A spot at the flea market costs $56, but sells out weeks in advance, so you'll need to book way ahead online.
Sellers don't have to deal with transporting clothes racks or tables. You just dump all your goods into a luggage and then sell directly from it.
The market gets extremely crowded, and many people sell their items at bargain basement prices. If you have unsold clothes at the end of the event, you can get them sent to donation centres for free.
When and where: Every Sunday at 511 Guillemard Road, Grandlink Square Level 1, Singapore 399849
SELLING YOUR CLOTHES AT FLEA PARTY
Flea Party is one of many events organised by Fleawhere. It's a flea market that takes place from 1 to 7pm every day at Lucky Plaza Level 6. The busiest days by far are of course weekends, with Sundays being the most popular. Rental includes a table and two chairs.
Flea Party has a distinctly youthful vibe, so if you're looking for young-ish clothes and accessories or are yourself a hip young thing looking to get rid of last season's trends, you're at the right place.
When and where: Every day at 304 Orchard Road, Lucky Plaza Level 6, Singapore 238836
OFFLOADING CLOTHES AT THE SINGAPORE REALLY REALLY FREE MARKET
Can't be bothered to deal with hagglers desperately trying to knock $1 off a $2 item? Give your items away free at the Singapore Really Really Free Market. Everything is free at this market, and there's a nice atmosphere of sharing.
As an added bonus, you can walk around, get to know some of the other stallholders and maybe pick up some freebies yourself, such as a massage or a tarot card reading.
When and where: Every 1 to 2 months at a different location each time
SWAPAHOLIC
Swapaholic isn't a flea market, strictly speaking. It's a swap event at which you show up with items you wish to get rid of. You drop them off, receive a number of points based on the number of items you've contributed, and then swap your points for items dropped off by other participants.
All items are checked before being accepted, and if you show up with damaged items they might be rejected. This does not change the registration fee you have already paid, so it's in your best interests to check your items ahead of time.
When and where: Every 1 to 3 months, 113 Somerset Road, The Road Box, Singapore 238165
OTHER AD-HOC EVENTS
At any given time, there are lots of ad-hoc flea markets and pop-up swaps being organised all over Singapore, such as the upcoming Carouselland, which will be held from 16 to 18 August 2019 at Marina Bay Sands, with booths costing $450 to $650.
Many of these events are marketed on Facebook, so keep your eyes peeled for them if this is something you're interested in.
This article was first published in MoneySmart.