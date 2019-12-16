Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

Flooring is the single most expensive cost when it comes to home renovations – and the bigger your house, the bigger your bill.

It’s also almost always permanent because it’s a tremendous hassle to redo the floor.

So, should you get the most economical vinyl flooring? Is it ever worth splurging on fancy marble flooring? Here’s a guide to help you decide.

OVERVIEW: TYPES OF FLOORING IN SINGAPORE

In general, these are the 6 types of floors offered by contractors in Singapore.

Flooring Price (excluding subfloor layer) Pros Cons Vinyl $5.50 to $6.50 psf Cheap, water-resistant, comfortable underfoot, easy to maintain Dents easily Laminate $6 to $8 psf Cheap, scratch-resistant, looks like real wood Chips easily, will swell if not properly sealed against liquids Ceramic tiles $10 to $12 psf (including labour) Affordable, waterproof, durable, easy to repair Tile grout stains easily, hard underfoot Cement screed (polished) $15 to $30 psf Industrial look, easy to maintain Needs expensive protective coating, will stain if not properly sealed against liquids, will eventually crack and stain Hardwood (e.g. parquet) $30 to $50 psf Looks good, can be refinished to remove imperfections, long lifespan Expensive, moderately hard to maintain Marble $4o to $70 psf Looks good, very durable Expensive, stains easily (permanent), hard underfoot

Cheapest flooring materials: Vinyl and laminate flooring are the most affordable of the lot. They also have a soft, comfortable feeling underfoot.

Most expensive floor materials: Hardwood (e.g. parquet) and marble are, unsurprisingly, the most expensive types of flooring. However, they’re also the most durable. Surprisingly, polished cement screed – you know, the plain grey industrial-chic flooring style – is expensive due to the sealant/polish layer.

Waterproof flooring materials: For wet areas like bathrooms and kitchens, marble and tile are the best waterproof options. Tiles are much more affordable, and as a bonus, they’re easy to replace if they ever get damaged.

VINYL FLOORING

Price: $5.50 to $6.50 psf

Pros: Cheap, water-resistant, comfortable underfoot, easy to maintain

Cons: Dents, stains and scratches easily

As a flooring material, vinyl is probably the most value for money option. It’s cheap and is generally durable.

Of course, its durability cannot be compared to tiles or marble, but it will last 10 to 15 years at least.

Because it’s soft – it’s made of PVC composites but sometimes include fibre glass to enhance its toughness – it’s comfortable to walk on.

Vinyl is great for bedroom floors, where you don’t expect much traffic and won’t be moving furniture around.

In general, it dents, stains and scratches easily, so it’s not recommended for the living room. It is, however, reasonably water-resistant, (especially if it’s in sheet form) and easy to maintain.

There are 2 kinds of vinyl flooring – sheet or tile. Most homeowners choose tile so they can replicate wooden or ceramic tiled flooring, which is more expensive.

Do note that the stated prices are the material costs only – vinyl flooring requires a subfloor (usually cement screed) and is laid above it.

LAMINATE FLOORING

Price: $6 to $8 psf

Pros: Cheap, scratch-resistant, looks like real wood / marble

Cons: Chips easily, will swell if not properly sealed against liquids

Laminate is priced similarly to vinyl, and depending on your contractor, could be slightly cheaper or more expensive.

Vinyl is PVC, but laminate is usually made of fibreboard. It can replicate wood and marble (or other grained stones) because beneath the clear topmost layer is a photorealistic image of other natural materials.