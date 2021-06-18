Floral perfumes that remind us of dreamy summer vacays

In ordinary times, we would be packing our bags now and heading off on sojourns to bask in foreign sunshine. Sadly, of course, these aren’t ordinary times.

But though travel is largely out of the question still, there are other ways to indulge in holiday reveries, such as through the power of scent.

A lot of research has suggested that our sense of smell might be the most evocative of the key senses, and is closely tied to memories and emotions. Simply put, the best way to imagine or recall a fab vacay is to smell it.

Thankfully, there are plenty of perfume offerings to help with that. And in fact, many seem to be doing so with a vengeance, intensifying their floral notes and upping the warmth to create fragrances that deliver a full blast of glorious summer.

Here are some of the latest.

1. Tom Ford Soleil Brulant, $95 - $1250

This floral-oriental is all about sun-warmed skin and voluptuous blooms. Opening fresh with mandarin and bergamot mixed with pink peppercorn, the floral heart of jasmine sambac, tuberose and orange flower soon comes to the fore, warmed by amber, woods and black honey. Incense, vetiver and leather lend a sexy finish.

At Sephora and sephora.sg from mid-July

2. Guerlain Allegoria Flora Salvaggia, $128 - $175

Evoking a wildflower field on a cloudless summer’s day, this combines heady jasmine sambac with the soft fragrance of orange blossoms. Melon gives it fruitiness, while white musk, violet and iris create a subtle powdery base that’s both comforting and addictive.

At major department stores, selected Sephora outlets and sephora.sg

3. Jo Malone Rose Blush Cologne, $115

Inspired by nostalgic scenes of homemade jams on gingham tabletops, this is the olfactory equivalent of gourmet rose jelly. The herby freshness of basil lightens the sweetness, and lychee adds a juicy effect. White musk rounds off this soft, pretty fragrance.

At Jo Malone boutiques and selected Sephora outlets

4. Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Dolce Rose EDT, $131 - $161

A lively, all-out celebration of the rose. It starts off crisp and tangy with green apple, mandarin and redcurrants, before developing into a mouth-watering mix of white peach, magnolia and two rose notes that capture the flower’s fresh and heady qualities.

Soft musks, sandalwood and white woods ground it in soft sensuality.

At Dolce & Gabbana Beauty, major department stores, and Sephora

5. Bulgari Omnia by Mary Katrantzou EDP, $189

Like its maximalist, multi-hued bottle, the juice contained within is a fragrance kaleidoscope. Notes of sparkling mandarin, fig leaf and gardenia intertwine, with blond wood and musk accords creating richer, smoother scent.

At major department stores

6. Gucci The Alchemist’s Garden – A Chant for the Nymph EDP, $520

Built around the creamy scent of frangipani, this is inspired by flower-filled tropical forests. Ylang ylang, tiare flower and vanilla add to the whole midsummer-night-on-an-island effect of the fragrance.

At major department stores

7. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Fleur Musc EDP, $164 - $207

A warm, powdery rose fragrance for the confident woman. Featuring a full bouquet of pink flowers wrapped around a heart of musk, it is enhanced by pink peppercorn and grounded by patchouli and amber. The result is a clean but very sexy, very feminine scent.

At major department stores, Sephora and sephora.sg

8. Amouage Love Tuberose EDP, $360 - $495

Floral and gourmand at once, this milky-sweet confection blends tuberose, gardenia, jasmine with whipped cream and vanilla. Sandalwood and cedar keeps the sugar in check so the scent stays light and creamy, not cloying.

At Escentials

This article was first published in Her World Online.