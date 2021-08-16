A floral thank you: Nurses get free entry to Gardens By The Bay from Aug 14 to 31

It's seldom that we get a chance to literally stop and smell the flowers, not least the ones who are hard at work and risking their all on the front lines of the fight against this endemic Covid-19 situation.

As a form of gratitude to nurses and a way of celebrating our exit from a challenging Phase 2 (Heightened Alert), Gardens By The Bay is offering free entry to all nurses from Aug 14 to 31, 2021.

“The complimentary entry for nurses in August is Gardens by the Bay’s way of thanking a profession that is symbolic of dedication and resilience," says Lee Kok Fatt, Deputy CEO of Gardens By The Bay.

"The past month or so has been difficult for everyone, and we hope to spread some much-needed good cheer and uplift the spirit with the beauty of nature, especially in the month of Singapore’s birthday.”

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Flower Dome and Cloud Forest

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

Nurses, here are two easy steps to recharge and rejuvenate your senses amid the gorgeous displays in the Flower Dome and the Cloud Forest:

Prior to your intended day of visit, pre-book a time slot at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg or in the mobile app (Apple App Store or Google Play Store). Flash a valid Singapore Nursing Board practising certificate card at the entrance to gain entry.

Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom

To enjoy the spectacular Dale Chihuly: Glass In Bloom exhibition at the outdoor gardens, simply present your Singapore Nursing Board practising certificate card to redeem tickets at four locations:

Gate A (Meadow car park)

Gate B (Meadow bridge)

Gate C (World of Palms)

Bayfront Pavilion entrance

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.