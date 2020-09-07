Flowering season: Where to find blooms in Singapore this 'September spring'

Thanks to Covid-19 this year, we missed out on going overseas to Japan, Korea and Taiwan for the sakura season that takes place during spring, when the streets of the city are filled with pink blossoms everywhere you turn.

If you still are hankering for your fill of spring flowers, NParks has reported a "September spring" that is taking place across Singapore in a Facebook post yesterday (Sept 7).

#SGBlooms2020 A spectacular “September spring” is happening across Singapore! We’ve picked out just a few of the lovely... Posted by NParks on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Sharing photos of pink and red-hued flowers across the island, the NParks also helpfully identified the flowers in the images taken by enthusiastic netizens, including pink mempat, red lip, trumpet tree and fiddle wood.

Trumpet Tree (Tabebuia rosea) at Mount Pleasant Rd Photo: Eric Ong Posted by NParks on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Bougainvillea along the PIE near Jalan Toa Payoh Photo: Bryan Yeo Posted by NParks on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Red Lip (Syzygium myrtifolium) and Malayan Crape Myrtle (Lagerstroemia floribunda) along the CTE near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 Photo: Shahrizal Sihab Posted by NParks on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Newly-minted Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee, also took to social media earlier on Sept 2 to share a set of photos taken by NParks staff of the flowers that were blooming around our island.

Trumpet Trees (Tabebuia rosea) in bloom along the Singapore River near Kim Seng road Photo: Andrew Tau, NParks Posted by Desmond Lee on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

A Pink Mempat (Cratoxylum formosum) at Fort Canning Park. Photo: Jasmine Koh, NParks Posted by Desmond Lee on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

A Yellow Flame (Peltophorum pterocarpum) along Woodlands Avenue 3. Photo: Tee Swee Ping, NParks Posted by Desmond Lee on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Lee shared that the pink mempat, which is native to Singapore, was first planted by founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew on June 16, 1963, to launch Singapore's first nationwide tree planting campaign that has since evolved to our City in Nature vision.

If you are keen to find out where you can find pink mempat and other flowering trees in Singapore, you can head to NParks' TreesSG portal, where all the trees in Singapore are plotted out on an interactive map.

kailun@asiaone.com