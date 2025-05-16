Fluff Stack, popular souffle pancake chain, to close all outlets in Singapore due to 'challenging F&B climate'

After six years of dishing out fluffy, Instagram-worthy pancakes, Fluff Stack is shuttering all their outlets for good.

The souffle pancake specialist announced this in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 14).

They did not share the last day for any of their outlets.

"The challenging F&B climate in Singapore has made it unsustainable for us to continue," they explained.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJosBWtvnYh/?hl=en[/embed]

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for your incredible support over the past six years. Your love for our fluffy pancakes and treats has meant everything to us. We cherish the memories created together."

When AsiaOne reached out to the dessert chain to enquire, we received a response saying that Fluff Stack Singapore had ceased operations.

The dessert chain had just celebrated their fifth anniversary, where they had a slew of promotions from August 2024 to March this year.

At their peak, Fluff Stack had five outlets scattered around Singapore at Suntec City, Northpoint City, Pasir Ris Mall, Tampines 1 and Paya Lebar Quarter.

Their Tampines 1 outlet shuttered in July 2023 when the mall underwent upgrade and enhancement works.

They were also part of a period around 2019 where there was a fluffy pancake trend.

[[nid:717956]]

melissateo@asiaone.com