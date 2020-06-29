Flying insects in Singapore and how to get rid of them

Flying termites

One of the most commonly found winged insects are flying termites. You might recognise them swarming around fluorescent lights in your home during humid and rainy nights.

Don’t be afraid of them though, because they’re generally harmless. During this stage of their life, they’re simply swarming to mate and form new colonies.

Note that this is the only time you’ll see termites flying – after the deed is done, their wings drop, the males die and the females burrow in warm and damp areas to lay eggs.