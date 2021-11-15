Follow these fashion Instagrammers for the ultimate outfit inspo

Diana Vreeland once said, "The eye has to travel."

In this day and age, one can take full advantage of this motto by plugging into social media to be visually inspired.

Whether you appreciate minimalism or maximalism, you'll find a new account or two to follow from this list of trendsetters from around the globe.

1. Miquela Sousa

Otherwise known as Lil Miquela, she represents today's girl with an attitude.

Sure, she may be a computer-generated Instagram model but the "musician" from California has big brand tie-ups, and is often seen in the latest clothes from Proenza Schouler, Off White and Balenciaga.

2. Molly Blustein

She's the sister of Atlanta-based Reese Blustein (aka @double3xposure).

Together, these fraternal twins are a powerful force who make sure you are up to date on the latest indie fashion labels.

Follow Molly to keep up with the hottest under-the-radar Insta brands.

3. Ada Oguntodu

If you're a believer in having fun with fashion, you'll love Ada Oguntodu.

Clashing colours, bold prints, interesting fabrics - if you need a new way to style a tricky piece of clothing, just learn from her frequent #ootds.

4. Madelynn Furlong

This girl totally makes a minimalist lifestyle look effortless, and we should all try to live more with less.

Since starting her blog Wide Eyed Legless in 2010, she has expanded her portfolio to cover her wardrobe, home and lifestyle.

5. Sabrina Socol

If you want to nail that effortless French girl aesthetic, get inspired by Sabrina Socol.

You'll see a rotation of high-waisted pants or flared jeans worn with classic turtlenecks and camis, shot against the backdrop of the City of Love.

6. Maja Wyh

Maja Wyh has perfected the art of masculine femininity.

The German lass' #ootds often feature a strong blazer or wide-legged pants, and she still manages to ooze sex appeal and confidence with a rock and roll spirit.

7. Natalie Lim Suarez

Natalie Lim Suarez is half Chinese, a quarter Mexican and a quarter Spanish, and a model living in New York City.

If you want to dress like an off-duty model with eccentric styling, she's the one to follow!

8. Shini Park

Shini Park of Park & Cube was born in South Korea, raised in Poland and is now based in the UK.

The Central Saint Martins graduate's feed is simple, sophisticated and elegant with frequent collaborations with Marella, Salvatore Ferragamo and Net-a-Porter.

9. Sandra Hagelst

If you have a weakness for shoes, you'll definitely love Sandra Hagelst's account.

Balenciaga's Knife heels, Aquazzura's fringe sandals, Gianvito Rossi patent leather boots… she has the ultimate collection of pretty (and often impractical or painful) shoes.

10. Jenn Im

Jenn Im's account is great for petite girls who want style ideas on how to look taller.

Since launching her YouTube channel, Clothes Encounters, in 2010, the Korean-American has really taken off.

She's also launched a clothesline, called Eggie, which includes a selection of gender-fluid pieces.

11. Lee Litumbe

Lee Litumbe's feed will inspire you to travel to exotic locations, toting along the perfect wardrobe whether you're in India, South Africa, or France.

12. Alex Stedman

If you shop at high street labels such as Topshop, H&M, Sandro and Marks & Spencer, Alex Stedman's account is just what you need so you can style the High Street clothes.

"I live off every penny I earn, my wage goes towards my mortgage, bills, travel and food," she writes.

The London-based freelance stylist and mother of one ensures that the pieces she picks for herself are both versatile and timeless.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.