Australian YouTuber goes on Singapore food adventure as taxi drivers decide what she eats

A YouTuber from Australia recently went on a food adventure in Singapore with some help from some taxi drivers.

Amy Lyons — also known as Blondie in China — shared her experience in a YouTube video posted on April 29.

The concept was simple: Get into a cab and ask the driver to take her to eat their favourite food.

Kicking off the adventure, the first driver brought Amy to Old Airport Road Food Centre for lor mee and chendol.

While the lor mee stall in question was closed, she managed to try a bowl of chendol from Nyonya Chendol, which she praised for being "not too sweet" and having a variety of textures.

Amy ran into a friendly trio of middle-aged men seated right in front of the stall — one of whom recognised her and insisted on paying for her dessert.

He also suggested she try the oyster omelette at Xing Lee Cooked Food.

"The chef, he's been cooking this (oyster omelette) for 40 years," the uncle told Amy as she tucked into the dish.

Old Airport Road Food Centre is a bustling food haven, famous for its lor mee, char kway teow and prawn noodles amongst other hawker fare.

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Amy's new friends then dropped her off at Roxy Centre for Janggut Laksa, which has been serving up the original Katong Laksa since the 1950s.

This iconic eatery was also recommended to her by the first taxi driver she met.

The Australian content creator, who has lived in China for many years, told the driver that she had previously tried Penang-style Assam Laksa in Malaysia but she'd be having the Singaporean version for the first time.

It appeared to spark the longtime cross-border food rivalry, with the cabby telling her: "Penang style not nice! It's a bit sour, Singapore style is different."

And different it was. Amy was pleasantly surprised by the dish, especially its broth, describing it as "layered and nuanced".

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When she boarded her second taxi and asked the cabby for food recommendations, he sheepishly admitted he was not much of a foodie.

"You got into the wrong taxi," he joked.

Despite this, he drove her to Hong Lim Market & Food Centre and told her to give the chicken curry noodles at Heng Kee Curry Chicken Bee Hoon Mee a try.

Amy had high praise for Heng Kee's signature dish, which came with a generous serving of chicken, tofu and potato. She also opted for a mix of yellow noodles and thick bee hoon for more texture.

The hawker stall, founded in the 1970s, is well-known and received the Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2023.

Hong Lim Market & Food Centre is home to many popular stalls offering dishes such as wanton mee, Hainanese chicken rice and curry puffs.

It also houses eateries unique to hawker centres such as bakery Pretty Good Muffins and Generation Coffee Roasters, which serves up cafe-style drinks alongside traditional kopi and teh at wallet-friendly prices.

AsiaOne has contacted Amy for more information.

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com