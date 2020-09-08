Food centre hawker guide: 8 stalls to check out at Old Airport Road Food Centre

There’s a reason why HDB flats around Dakota MRT are so highly sought after – other than its close-enough location from the CBD , it’s that Old Airport Road Food Centre sits within walking distance.

Home to many stalls featured in the Michelin Guide and note-worthy dishes from word-of-mouth, almost every hawker dish can be found here from light snacks like curry puffs and otah to belly-filling meals . Here’s our take on the top eight stalls:

1. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow

Many flock to this stall for a taste of the dish that earned its place in the Michelin Bib Gourmand (2019), and it’s easy to see why. We opted for the black version of the Fried Kway Teow ($5); freshly fried upon ordering, the flavours are well-balanced with a decent amount of wok hei .

Not too oily, the noodles, alongside plump beansprouts and cockles, were also fried to a drier consistency than what most might be used to. Have it with chilli – either mixed it while being fried or on the side when served if sharing – for a better experience.

Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow is located at #01-12, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

2. Xiang Ji Lor Mee

Another stall highlighted in the Michelin Guide, it’s clear that Xiang Ji Lor Mee takes care in using quality ingredients.

Priced between $3 to $6, our piping hot bowl of Lor Mee saw flat yellow noodles served in a thick and vinegary gravy flavoured with five-spice and herbs alongside generation portions of braised pork, fish and egg.

Slurp everything up together and you’ll be treated to a mouthful of garlicky goodness.

Xiang Ji Lor Mee is located at #01-81, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

3. Whitley Road Big Prawn Noodle

Flavoursome and full of umami, the Big Prawn Noodle (from $5) was our favourite of the lot. The inviting orange hue of the broth teases how much prawn shells and pork ribs go into making the robust stock.

The crustaceans themselves are also big, fresh, and juicy; having absorbed flavour from the soup, they are a joy to eat with whatever noodles you choose.

Whitley Road Big Prawn Noodle is located at #01-98, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

4. Toa Payoh Rojak

Toa Payoh Rojak ($3) might be on the sweeter side, but the tangy Penang shrimp paste in the liberally drizzled sauce pairs well with the tau pok (dried beancurd puff) and you tiao (deep fried dough fritters).

It’s certainly one thing you can snack on while waiting the rest of your gang to come back from the other queues at Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Toa Payoh Rojak is located at #01-108, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

5. Hua Kee Hougang Famous Wanton Mee

Operated by the fourth generation of the family, Hua Kee Hougang Famous Wanton Mee has an edge over the wanton noodle stall it’s located next to – its mix of sauces and chili complements the light yet springy noodles really well.

We don’t have much to rave about their decently filled wontons in their Wanton Mee ($5) but we figure we’d come back for the braised chicken feet noods the next time.

Hua Kee Hougang Famous Wanton Mee is located at #01-02, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

6. Wang Wang Crispy Curry Puff

Beautifully crisp and flaky, Wang Wang Crispy Curry Puff ’s ($1.40 each) baked shells are light and buttery. Encased within the golden-brown pastry is a creamy curry with large chunks of chicken and potatoes, which pretty much induces love at first bite.

Other fillings such as sardine and black pepper are also available but be warned that this popular stall sells out fairly quickly.

Wang Wang Crispy Curry Puff is located at #01-126, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

7. Freshly Made Chee Cheong Fun

Just as its name says, dishes of chee cheong fun (rice noodle rolls) are freshly-made upon ordering with an array of fillings to choose from, such as Mushroom and Char Siew ($2.50 each).

Topped with fried shallots and spring onions, the salty-sweet soy sauce and chilli went beautifully with the juicy mushrooms and smoky barbecued pork wrapped in gossamer-thin silky rice sheets.

Freshly Made Chee Cheong Fun is located at #01-155, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

8. Yi Ji Fried Hokkien Mee

For those who want to try a different version of Hokkien Mee – head to the legendary Nam Sing Hokkien Mee (#01-32) otherwise – hit up Yi Ji Fried Hokkien Mee ($4). Markedly drier than what most of us are used to, what really stood out was the unassuming pile of chilli sauce at the side.

Chilli lovers will get a kick out of the extremely spicy concoction and it almost stole the show away from the noodles itself.

Yi Ji Fried Hokkien Mee is located at #01-99, Old Airport Road Food Centre, 51 Old Airport Road, Singapore 390051.

This article was first published in City Nomads.