Food delivery promo codes 2020: GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda, WhyQ

Yet, considering the speed at which the number of cases are increasing, the country’s dramatic response is understandable.

Originating in Wuhan, the virus’ death toll has exceeded 2,000. Its mortality rate currently stands at 2.3 per cent, which, despite being much lower than SARS’ 10 per cent and MERS’ 34 per cent, is still seen as a cause for concern.

In case you’re planning to quarantine yourself because you’re not convinced that it’s safe yet to step out, and your grocery supply goes bust, you’ll need a budget-friendly strategy for ordering in.

Here is the ultimate compilation of food delivery promotion codes you can use to ease your financial load. Last updated on 1 October 2020. Food delivery promo codes are subject to change without prior notice.

An industry OG founded in 2012, foodpanda features a plethora of in-app deals including free delivery and restaurant-specific discounts.

Although orders from this app typically come with a minimum spend of $5, it is the only platform that allows you to pay in cash upon delivery.

You can also place orders with a guest account without having to officially sign up as a user.

If you order in frequently, foodpanda has 3 monthly delivery subscriptions that offers food deliveries for a fixed fee. Subscription prices start from as low as $3.99 for 5 deliveries a month.

Apart from that, foodpanda has recently launched pandamart and foodpanda shops — both of which are on-demand delivery services for groceries, household products, flowers and more.

Foodpanda promo codes

Promotion Promo code Expiry date User type Choose the Pick-Up option to get up to 18per cent off your order No promo code needed, just choose pick-up instead of delivery – New & existing users New users get 50per cent off on their foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $10 Maximum 1 redemption per user, discount capped at $8 SAVE50 31 October 2020 New users New customers get $8 off on their first 2 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a Citibank card Single-use only CITINEW 31 December 2020 New users Get $6 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITIOCT 31 October 2020 Existing users Get $10 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITIOCT10 31 October 2020 Existing users New customers get $5 off on their first 3 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a UOB card Single-use only UOB5NEW 31 December 2020 New users Get $6 off foodpanda with a minimum spend of $30 on a UOB card First 3,500 redemptions only UOBOCT 31 October 2020 Existing users New customers get $8 off on their first 2 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a DBS/POSB card Single-use only DBS8NEW 31 December 2020 New users Get $5 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $25 on a DBS/POSB card Limited to the first 5,000 redemptions only Maximum 2 redemptions per user DBSOCT 31 October 2020 Existing users New customers get free delivery and $5 off on their first foodpanda order, minimum spend of $10 on PayLah! First 5,000 redemptions only Single-use only PLNEW 31 December 2020 New users Get free delivery on your foodpanda order, minimum spend of $18 on PayLah! First 300 redemptions daily Maximum 2 redemptions per user a month FDPAYLAH 31 December 2020 Existing users Get 30per cent off on your foodpanda bubble tea order with a minimum spend of $10 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5 1pm to 5pm on selected dates FLASHBBT 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 September, and 1 October 2020 Existing users Get 25per cent off on your foodpanda fried chicken order with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5 1pm to 5pm on selected dates FLASHFC 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 September, and 1 October 2020 Existing users Get 30per cent off on your foodpanda hawker order with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5 FLASHHWK 1pm to 5pm Valid on 6 to 8 and 13 to 15 October 2020 only Existing users Get 25per cent off on your foodpanda burger order with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5 FLASHBGR 1pm to 5pm Valid on 20 to 22 and 27 to 29 October 2020 only Existing users Get 25per cent off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $20 Discount capped at $5 MATCHDAY 6pm – 12am Valid on 17 and 18 October 2020 only Existing users Get 25per cent off on your entire Long John’s Silver foodpanda order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6 No promo code needed 9 October 2020 only Existing users Get 30per cent off on your entire Ayam Penyet President foodpanda order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6 No promo code needed 12 to 16 October 2020 only Existing users Get 30per cent off on your entire Toastbox foodpanda order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6 No promo code needed 26 to 30 October 2020 only Existing users Enjoy free delivery with your Koi bubble tea order with a minimum spend of $10 No promo code needed 19 to 23 October 2020 only Existing users

Foodpanda shops, pandamart and other promotions

Promotion Promo code Expiry date User type New users get 50per cent off on their foodpanda shops order with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 1 redemption per user, discount capped at $8 SHOPS50 31 October 2020 New users Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $10.10 off on their order with a minimum spend of $40 Maximum 2 redemptions per user CITISHOPS10 31 October 2020 Existing users Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $6 off their order with a minimum spend of $30 on a UOB card First 1,000 redemptions only UOBSHOPS10 31 October 2020 Existing users Foodpanda shops users get $5 off their Mothercare orders with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 2 redemptions per user SHOPSMC5 31 October 2020 Existing users New pandamart users get $8 off on their order with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 1 redemption per user HTNSMART 31 December 2020 New users New pandamart users get 50per cent off on their order with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 1 redemption per user, discount capped at $8 MART50 31 October 2020 New users Get $10 off on health and beauty brands with a minimum spend of $25 Maximum 2 redemptions per user REAL10 5 to 25 October 2020 Existing users

Debuted at the start of 2018, GrabFood has become a popular food delivery option because of the convenience and rewards it offers.

It leverages Grab’s extensive consumer base of taxi users, and its monopoly in the ride-sharing game to expand its range of services.

For frequent Grab users, there’s the appeal of earning points from both rides and food orders, and being able to do it all in a single super app.

What’s more, GrabFood doesn’t impose a minimum spend, and is the only app that includes McDonald’s.

Sign up for its Food Plan, which will set you back by $9.99 a month for free delivery on 50 orders.

The only catch is that it’s only applicable for purchases made with GrabPay or GrabPay Credits.

Promotion Promo code Expiry date User type Get 40per cent off with minimum spend of $40, discount capped at $20 EAT40 – New & existing users New users get $8 off your first 2 orders, no minimum order needed 8TASTY – New users Choose the Pick-Up option to get up to 20per cent off your order, discount capped at $10 No promo code needed – New & existing users Get $6 off on your GrabFood order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI6 31 October 2020 Existing users Get $12 off on your GrabFood order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI12 31 October 2020 Existing users Get $5 off on your GrabMart order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI5 31 October 2020 Existing users Get $10 off on your GrabMart order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions CITI10 31 October 2020 Existing users

Since this UK platform was brought to local shores in 2015, Deliveroo has proven to be a formidable contender among the new wave of online F&B services.

It may not be the most affordable option around, but the app scores high on the front of user-friendliness.

The firm also recently unveiled its first fully-automated food market, a 40-seater dining space that features 11 F&B brands and 10 kitchens.

Place your order via one of its five kiosks and collect your food from a futuristic cubby.

Besides the credit card promotions, make use of the Deliveroo Plus subscription plan if you’re a Deliveroo devotee.

You’ll get free delivery on unlimited orders and access to additional members-only deals and discounts for $14.90 a month. It also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Promotion Promo code Expiry date User type New Deliveroo customers get $4 off on their first 3 orders, minimum spend of $25 on a Citibank card CITINEW 31 December 2020 New users Get $6 off on your Deliveroo order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card CITI6OCT 31 October 2020 Existing users Get $12 off on your Deliveroo order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card CITI12OCT 31 October 2020 Existing users New Deliveroo customers get $4 off on their first 3 orders, minimum spend of $25 on a HSBC card HSBCNEW 31 December 2020 New users Get $5 off when you spend a minimum of $25 on a HSBC card Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions Maximum 1 redemption per user HSBCOCT20 31 October 2020 Existing users New Deliveroo customers get $4 off on their first 3 orders, minimum spend of $25 on a UOB card UOBNEW 31 December 2020 New users Get $4 off when you spend a minimum of $20 on a UOB card Limited to the first 3,500 redemptions Limited to 1 redemption per user UOB4OFFOCT 31 October 2020 Existing users Get $6 off when you spend a minimum of $30 on a UOB card Limited to the first 10,000 redemptions Limited to 1 redemption per user UOB6OFFOCT 31 October 2020 Existing users Get $6 off on your Deliveroo order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Standard Chartered card Limited to the first 5,000 redemptions Limited to 2 redemptions per user SCB6OFF 31 Octoberber 2020 Existing users

One of the newest entrants to the food delivery scene in Singapore is WhyQ, a local app that specialises in delivering hawker fare.

Founded in 2016 by Rishabh Singhvi and Varun Saraf, it boasts the lowest delivery fees in the market at $1.50 per order ($1 per order for 10 orders, and $0.50 per order for 50 orders) and does away with minimum spends (for select zones).

Save even more with a monthly subscription, which features three price tiers and a curated menu of food options.

Pay fixed prices of $3.50 per meal for the Basic tier, $5.50 per meal for the Standard tier, and $7.50 per meal for the Premium tier.

For 10 meals a month, the delivery fee per order will be reduced to $1. Purchase 15 meals a month for a $0.50 delivery fee, and 20 meals for a minimal $0.30.