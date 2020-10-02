Food delivery promo codes 2020: GrabFood, Deliveroo, Foodpanda, WhyQ

Like an apocalyptic episode, the Covid-19 outbreak has rendered a lot of us fearful of stepping out in public.
Folks are hoarding canned goods, instant noodles, face masks, even toilet rolls (even though there’s no real need to!).
Yet, considering the speed at which the number of cases are increasing, the country’s dramatic response is understandable.
Originating in Wuhan, the virus’ death toll has exceeded 2,000. Its mortality rate currently stands at 2.3 per cent, which, despite being much lower than SARS’ 10 per cent and MERS’ 34 per cent, is still seen as a cause for concern.
In case you’re planning to quarantine yourself because you’re not convinced that it’s safe yet to step out, and your grocery supply goes bust, you’ll need a budget-friendly strategy for ordering in.
Here is the ultimate compilation of food delivery promotion codes you can use to ease your financial load. Last updated on 1 October 2020. Food delivery promo codes are subject to change without prior notice.
Foodpanda
An industry OG founded in 2012, foodpanda features a plethora of in-app deals including free delivery and restaurant-specific discounts.
Although orders from this app typically come with a minimum spend of $5, it is the only platform that allows you to pay in cash upon delivery.
You can also place orders with a guest account without having to officially sign up as a user.
If you order in frequently, foodpanda has 3 monthly delivery subscriptions that offers food deliveries for a fixed fee. Subscription prices start from as low as $3.99 for 5 deliveries a month.
Apart from that, foodpanda has recently launched pandamart and foodpanda shops — both of which are on-demand delivery services for groceries, household products, flowers and more.
Foodpanda promo codes
|Promotion
|Promo code
|Expiry date
|User type
|Choose the Pick-Up option to get up to 18per cent off your order
|No promo code needed, just choose pick-up instead of delivery
|–
|New & existing users
|New users get 50per cent off on their foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $10 Maximum 1 redemption per user, discount capped at $8
|SAVE50
|31 October 2020
|New users
|New customers get $8 off on their first 2 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a Citibank card Single-use only
|CITINEW
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $6 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions
|CITIOCT
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get $10 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions
|CITIOCT10
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|New customers get $5 off on their first 3 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a UOB card Single-use only
|UOB5NEW
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $6 off foodpanda with a minimum spend of $30 on a UOB card First 3,500 redemptions only
|UOBOCT
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|New customers get $8 off on their first 2 foodpanda orders, minimum spend of $15 on a DBS/POSB card Single-use only
|DBS8NEW
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $5 off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $25 on a DBS/POSB card Limited to the first 5,000 redemptions only Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|DBSOCT
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|New customers get free delivery and $5 off on their first foodpanda order, minimum spend of $10 on PayLah! First 5,000 redemptions only Single-use only
|PLNEW
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get free delivery on your foodpanda order, minimum spend of $18 on PayLah! First 300 redemptions daily Maximum 2 redemptions per user a month
|FDPAYLAH
|31 December 2020
|Existing users
|Get 30per cent off on your foodpanda bubble tea order with a minimum spend of $10 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5 1pm to 5pm on selected dates
|FLASHBBT
|8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 September, and 1 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get 25per cent off on your foodpanda fried chicken order with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5 1pm to 5pm on selected dates
|FLASHFC
|22, 23, 24, 29 and 30 September, and 1 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get 30per cent off on your foodpanda hawker order with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5
|FLASHHWK
|1pm to 5pm Valid on 6 to 8 and 13 to 15 October 2020 only
|Existing users
|Get 25per cent off on your foodpanda burger order with a minimum spend of $12 Limited to the first 2,000 redemptions per day only, discount capped at $5
|FLASHBGR
|1pm to 5pm Valid on 20 to 22 and 27 to 29 October 2020 only
|Existing users
|Get 25per cent off on your foodpanda order with a minimum spend of $20 Discount capped at $5
|MATCHDAY
|6pm – 12am Valid on 17 and 18 October 2020 only
|Existing users
|Get 25per cent off on your entire Long John’s Silver foodpanda order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6
|No promo code needed
|9 October 2020 only
|Existing users
|Get 30per cent off on your entire Ayam Penyet President foodpanda order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6
|No promo code needed
|12 to 16 October 2020 only
|Existing users
|Get 30per cent off on your entire Toastbox foodpanda order, no minimum spend required Discount capped at $6
|No promo code needed
|26 to 30 October 2020 only
|Existing users
|Enjoy free delivery with your Koi bubble tea order with a minimum spend of $10
|No promo code needed
|19 to 23 October 2020 only
|Existing users
Foodpanda shops, pandamart and other promotions
|Promotion
|Promo code
|Expiry date
|User type
|New users get 50per cent off on their foodpanda shops order with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 1 redemption per user, discount capped at $8
|SHOPS50
|31 October 2020
|New users
|Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $10.10 off on their order with a minimum spend of $40 Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|CITISHOPS10
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Foodpanda shops and pandamart users get $6 off their order with a minimum spend of $30 on a UOB card First 1,000 redemptions only
|UOBSHOPS10
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Foodpanda shops users get $5 off their Mothercare orders with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|SHOPSMC5
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|New pandamart users get $8 off on their order with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 1 redemption per user
|HTNSMART
|31 December 2020
|New users
|New pandamart users get 50per cent off on their order with a minimum spend of $15 Maximum 1 redemption per user, discount capped at $8
|MART50
|31 October 2020
|New users
|Get $10 off on health and beauty brands with a minimum spend of $25 Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|REAL10
|5 to 25 October 2020
|Existing users
GrabFood
Debuted at the start of 2018, GrabFood has become a popular food delivery option because of the convenience and rewards it offers.
It leverages Grab’s extensive consumer base of taxi users, and its monopoly in the ride-sharing game to expand its range of services.
For frequent Grab users, there’s the appeal of earning points from both rides and food orders, and being able to do it all in a single super app.
What’s more, GrabFood doesn’t impose a minimum spend, and is the only app that includes McDonald’s.
Sign up for its Food Plan, which will set you back by $9.99 a month for free delivery on 50 orders.
The only catch is that it’s only applicable for purchases made with GrabPay or GrabPay Credits.
|Promotion
|Promo code
|Expiry date
|User type
|Get 40per cent off with minimum spend of $40, discount capped at $20
|EAT40
|–
|New & existing users
|New users get $8 off your first 2 orders, no minimum order needed
|8TASTY
|–
|New users
|Choose the Pick-Up option to get up to 20per cent off your order, discount capped at $10
|No promo code needed
|–
|New & existing users
|Get $6 off on your GrabFood order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions
|CITI6
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get $12 off on your GrabFood order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions
|CITI12
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get $5 off on your GrabMart order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions
|CITI5
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get $10 off on your GrabMart order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card Limited redemptions
|CITI10
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
Deliveroo
Since this UK platform was brought to local shores in 2015, Deliveroo has proven to be a formidable contender among the new wave of online F&B services.
It may not be the most affordable option around, but the app scores high on the front of user-friendliness.
The firm also recently unveiled its first fully-automated food market, a 40-seater dining space that features 11 F&B brands and 10 kitchens.
Place your order via one of its five kiosks and collect your food from a futuristic cubby.
Besides the credit card promotions, make use of the Deliveroo Plus subscription plan if you’re a Deliveroo devotee.
You’ll get free delivery on unlimited orders and access to additional members-only deals and discounts for $14.90 a month. It also comes with a 7-day free trial.
|Promotion
|Promo code
|Expiry date
|User type
|New Deliveroo customers get $4 off on their first 3 orders, minimum spend of $25 on a Citibank card
|CITINEW
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $6 off on your Deliveroo order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Citibank card
|CITI6OCT
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get $12 off on your Deliveroo order with a minimum spend of $50 on a Citibank card
|CITI12OCT
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|New Deliveroo customers get $4 off on their first 3 orders, minimum spend of $25 on a HSBC card
|HSBCNEW
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $5 off when you spend a minimum of $25 on a HSBC card Limited to the first 1,500 redemptions Maximum 1 redemption per user
|HSBCOCT20
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|New Deliveroo customers get $4 off on their first 3 orders, minimum spend of $25 on a UOB card
|UOBNEW
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $4 off when you spend a minimum of $20 on a UOB card Limited to the first 3,500 redemptions Limited to 1 redemption per user
|UOB4OFFOCT
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get $6 off when you spend a minimum of $30 on a UOB card Limited to the first 10,000 redemptions Limited to 1 redemption per user
|UOB6OFFOCT
|31 October 2020
|Existing users
|Get $6 off on your Deliveroo order with a minimum spend of $30 on a Standard Chartered card Limited to the first 5,000 redemptions Limited to 2 redemptions per user
|SCB6OFF
|31 Octoberber 2020
|Existing users
WhyQ
One of the newest entrants to the food delivery scene in Singapore is WhyQ, a local app that specialises in delivering hawker fare.
Founded in 2016 by Rishabh Singhvi and Varun Saraf, it boasts the lowest delivery fees in the market at $1.50 per order ($1 per order for 10 orders, and $0.50 per order for 50 orders) and does away with minimum spends (for select zones).
Save even more with a monthly subscription, which features three price tiers and a curated menu of food options.
Pay fixed prices of $3.50 per meal for the Basic tier, $5.50 per meal for the Standard tier, and $7.50 per meal for the Premium tier.
For 10 meals a month, the delivery fee per order will be reduced to $1. Purchase 15 meals a month for a $0.50 delivery fee, and 20 meals for a minimal $0.30.
|Promotion
|Promo code
|Expiry date
|User type
|$5 off first meal at WhyQ
|FREEMEAL
|–
|New users
|Get 10per cent off on your order (discount capped at $3)
|WHYQ5
|–
|New and existing users
|New WHYQ customers get $5 off on their first 2 orders, minimum spend of $10 on a HSBC card
|HSBCWHYQ5
|30 June 2021
|New users
|Get free delivery (worth up to $3) when you spend a minimum of $15 on a HSBC card
|HSBCDELVRY3
|30 June 2021
|Existing users
|New users get 50per cent off on your their first WHYQ order, minimum spend of $8 on an OCBC card Discount capped at $5 Limited redemptions Single-use only
|OCBC50
|30 June 2021
|New users
|Get $4 off on your WHYQ order, minimum spend of $25 on an OCBC card Limited redemptions Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|OCBC4OFF
|30 June 2021
|Existing users
|Get 15per cent off on your first order when you spend a minimum of $3 on a Mastercard Discount capped at $5
|MC15WHYQ
|30 April 2021
|New users
|Get 10per cent off on your first order when you spend a minimum of $3 on a Mastercard Discount capped at $3
|MC10WHYQ
|30 April 2021
|Existing users
|New users get $5 off your first order when you spend a minimum of $10 on a Bank of China card
|BOCWHYQ5
|24 March 2021
|New users
|Get $3 off on your WHYQ orders, minimum spend of $10 on a Bank of China card Limited to 2 redemptions per account
|BOCWHYQ3
|24 March 2021
|Existing users
|New users get $5 off your first order when you spend a minimum of $5
|FIRST5
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $10 off with a minimum order of $25
|10FOR25
|31 December 2020
|Existing users
|Get $5 off your NUS Frontier & Deck canteen order
|WHYQXNUS
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $2 off WhyQ picks when you spend a minimum of $2 Limited to 2 redemptions per account
|WHYQPICKS2
|31 December 2020
|Existing users
|New WHYQ users get $5 off on their first order, minimum spend of $10 on a Citibank card
|CITI5OFF
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get 30per cent off on your first 2 orders per month, minimum spend of $20 on a Citibank card Discount capped at $4
|CITIXWHYQ
|31 December 2020
|Existing users
|Get $5 off on your first WHYQ order, minimum spend of $5 on a UOB card
|UOB5
|30 November 2020
|New users
|Get $3 off on your WHYQ orders, minimum spend of $20 on a UOB card Maximum 1 redemption per user
|UOB3OFF
|30 November 2020
|Existing users
|New users get $5 off on your their first WHYQ order, minimum spend of $10 on a Standard Chartered card Limited redemptions Single-use only
|SCXWHYQ
|31 December 2020
|New users
|Get $3 off on your WHYQ order, minimum spend of $10 on a Standard Chartered card Limited to the first 1,000 redemptions only Maximum 2 redemptions per user
|SC3OFF
|31 December 2020
|Existing users
|New WHYQ customers get $5 off on their first order and 10per cent off subsequent purchases when they spend on a DBS/POSB card Single-use only Discount capped at $3
|DBSWHYQ
|31 August 2021
|New users
|New WHYQ customers get $10 off on their first order when they spend on a DBS/POSB card Single-use only ($5 off on first order, $2.50 off on second order and $2.50 off on third order)
|DBSNEW
|20 October 2020
|New users
|Get $5 off on your WHYQ order, minimum spend of $25 on a DBS/POSB card Maximum 1 redemption per user per month
|WHYQ5DBS
|20 October 2020
|Existing users
This article was first published in SingSaver.com.sg.