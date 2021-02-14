Food delivery promo codes from Foodpanda, Grab, Deliveroo and more (February 2021)

Ah, the sweltering heat…

Just one of my 101 reasons why I just want to stay in the office or at home (with the air-con turned on, of course!) during the lunch hour.

But I’m hungry.

I guess it is time to finally make use of the food delivery apps that I have on my phone — and I mean make full use.

My personal theory is that if I am going to pay 38 per cent more for convenience, I ought to be using a platform that offers me the most discounts, cheapest delivery charges, or even free delivery.

Best if I can get working Deliveroo promo codes, Foodpanda promo codes, GrabFood promo codes, and more.

Hence the creation of this article.

You’re welcome.

Disclaimer: We are not sponsored by anyone, we are just this obsessed with saving money that we will go over the mountains to get this information for you.

TL;DR: Food delivery promo codes (February 2021)

Looking to get food delivery?

You’re probably looking for Deliveroo promo codes, Foodpanda promo codes, GrabFood promo codes, and more to save a bit…

Instead of scouring the net, we’ve got them all gathered here for you!

Food delivery promo codes (February 2021) Promo code Validity Deliveroo promo codes $8 off (min spend $40)

- Citibank cardholders only CITI8FEB 28 Feb 2021 $6 off (min spend $30)

- Standard Chartered cardholders only

- Max 2 x redemptions SCB6JANFEB 28 Feb 2021 $5 off (min spend $25)

- HSBC cardholders only

- Max 2 x redemptions HSBCFEB21 28 Feb 2021 $6 off (min spend $30)

- UOB cardholders only UOBFEB6 28 Feb 2021 $8 off (min spend $40)

- UOB cardholders only UOB8FEB 28 Feb 2021 Foodpanda promo codes $8 off first 2 orders

- Get $8 off first foodpanda order and receive 1 x $8 voucher in wallet

- Min. $15 spend for both vouchers

- Valid for checkout using Citi credit cards via online payment only CITINEW 28 Feb 2021 $6 off (min spend $30)

- Citibank cardholders only CITI21FEB 28 Feb 2021 $10 off (min spend $50)

- Citibank cardholders only

- Limited redemptions daily

- Valid for checkout using Citi credit cards via online payment only CITI21FEB10 28 Feb 2021 $5 off (min spend $25)

- DBS/POSB cardholders only

- Max 2 x redemptions

- Valid for checkout using DBS/POSB cards via online payment only DBS21FEB 28 Feb 2021 $10 off for new customers

- Min. spend $15

- 1 redemption per user

- Valid for checkout using DBS/POSB cards via online payment only DBSNEW21 31 Mar 2021 $6 off (min spend $30)

- Valid for first 4,000 redemptions

- Valid for checkout using UOB cards via online payment only UOB21FEB 28 Feb 2021 $5 off first 3 orders

- Get $5 off first foodpanda order and receive 2 x $5 vouchers in voucher wallet

- Min spend of $15 for all vouchers

- Valid for checkout using UOB cards via online payment only UOB5NEW 28 Feb 2021 McDonald's:

- Free delivery on all orders

- Min. order value $25 No code required 28 Feb 2021 Meat-free Mondays:

- Free Delivery on Vegan Food

- Min. order value $10

- Valid for selected vegan brands (Daily Green, JustGreens, Zi Zai, Nature Cafe, etc.) MFMONDAYS 28 Feb 2021 KFC, A-One Claypot, Wok Hey, Kimly:

Get a free set of foodpanda exclusive red packets

- Valid on orders above $18 No code required From 25 Jan 2021 28per cent off on full menu:

- Kimly Zi Char, Ayam Penyet President, A-One Claypot House, Toast Box, Hong Kong Sheng Kee, Crystal Jade, MakiSan No code required 14 Feb 2021 Nonnina's Pizzeria, Pasteria, Jackson's Fried Chicken

- $5 off all orders

- Min. order value $20

- Max 2 x redemptions FAV5 28 Feb 2021 GrabFood promo codes $6 off (min spend $30)

- Citibank cardholders only CITI6 28 Feb 2021 $10 off (min spend $50)

- Citibank cardholders only CITI10 28 Feb 2021 Free delivery (min spend $40)

- For selected stores tagged with 'Alcohol' for your GrabMart order DRINKS 14 Feb 2021 Grain promo codes 10per cent off

- HSBC cardholders only HSBCGRAIN 30 Jun 2021 $5 off (min order $25)

- New Grain users only NEWTOGRAIN - $5 off (min order $30)

- Existing Grain users HAVEMOREGRAIN - WhyQ promo codes $5 off first order FREEMEAL - 10per cent off (capped at $3) DBSWHYQ5

(Pay with DBS/POSB/Paylah!)



MC10WHYQ

(Pay with Mastercard) - $3 off CIMB3 (Pay with CIMB Cards)

SC3OFF (Pay with SC Cards)

HSBCDELVRY3 (Pay with HSBC Cards)

BOCWHYQ3 (Pay with BOC Cards)

UOBWHYQ (Pay with UOB Cards) - 30per cent off (capped at $4)

- Min spend $20

- Pay with Citi cards CITIXWHYQ - $5 off (min spend $10)

- First 2 orders only

- HSBC cardholders only HSBCWHYQ5 30 Jun 2021 $4 off (min. spend $25) OCBC4OFF - 10per cent off (min spend $3)

- Mastercard payment only

- Capped at $5 MC15WHYQ 31 May 2021 10per cent off (min spend $3)

- Mastercard payment only

- Capped at $3 MC10WHYQ 31 May 2021 10per cent off Lim Chee Guan Bak Kwa (min. order $50) 10CNY 10 Jan 2021 Burger King promo codes Various deals from Burger King App

- Includes app-exclusive BK App-bundance bundle for $38.80

- Includes 3 choices of Ultimate Selection, Hershey Sundae Pie, Golden Pie, Huat Huat Box and 4 Minute Maid Apple No code required 28 Feb 2021 Domino's promo codes Awesome Foursome for $15.90 (U.P. $22.90)

- With purchase of 2 pizzas from $22 WCX3 While stocks last $10.80 Tasty Twosome Lava (U.P. $19.80)

- With purchase of 2 pizzas from $22 SF534 While stocks last $6.90 Chicken Side (U.P. $10.90)

- With purchase of 2 pizzas from $22 WCX2 While stocks last $4.80 Cheesy Mozzarella Stix (U.P. $7.90)

- With any pizza purchase SF532 While stocks last $4.90 Bread Side

(U.P. $6.90)

- With purchase of 2 pizzas from $22 WCX1 While stocks last KFC Delivery promo codes $1.95 Riser (U.P. $3)

- Dine-in/Takeaway No code required 14 Feb 2021 $1.95 Popcorn Chicken & Fries (U.P. $6.35)

- Dine-in/Takeaway No code required 14 Feb 2021 McDelivery promo codes Prosperity Bundle ($37.55)

- 2 x Prosperity Beef Meals

- 1 x Prosperity Chicken Meal

- 1 x Happy Sharing Box B No code required While stocks last Free Spicy McNuggets (6pcs) for first McDelivery Purchase No code required While stocks last Free Small Coke (min spend $14)

- 7am to 1:30am FREESCOKE 14 Feb 2021 Free Hot Fudge Sundae (min spend $16)

- 12pm to 1:30am HFSUNYAY 14 Feb 2021 Pizza Hut promo codes Free 1 Garlic Cheese Bread worth $4.90 (min. $35 spent) No code required 28 Feb 2021 Free 4 pcs wings/drumlets + 6pcs tenders + 1 garlic bread + 5 Pepsi Black Raspberry (worth $37.20)

- Min. $58.80 advance order No code required Advance Orders made from 1 to 11 Feb 2021 for delivery or collection on 12 & 13 Feb 2021 Free 4 pcs chicken tenders (worth $5.90)

- Min. spend of $40 No code required 28 Feb 2021 Free 4 pcs buffalo wings + 1 cheesy fries (worth $11.80)

- Min. spend of $50 No code required 28 Feb 2021 $10 off

- New app customers only

- Min spend of $25

- Valid one month from registration No code required -

Which food delivery platform has the lowest delivery fees and minimum order?

Food delivery apps Delivery fee Minimum order Deliveroo Varies (usually $3)

+

$0.20 (service fee) Varies



Note: Small order fee applicable if total is less than the restaurant's minimum Foodpanda Varies (usually $0.99 to $2.99) Varies GrabFood Varies (usually $3 to $5)

+

$0.20 (platform fee) Varies



Note: Small order fee charged for orders less than $10 Grain $4

(within hotzone )



$16 if below $100

(outside hotzone) None



Lead time of 5 minutes for deliveries in hotzone.



Lead time of 30 minutes for deliveries outside hotzone. WhyQ $1.50 None Burger King $5 $15 Domino's $4 $15 KFC Delivery $4 $14



Minimum order of $80 applies for: Angsana, Banyan, Changi Airport Cargo Complex, Changi Airport Terminal, Lim Chu Kang, Mandai Road, Meranti, Neo Tiew, Seletar, Tengah Air Base, Tuas South and Tuas South Avenue 8 McDelivery $4 $10



Minimum order of $60 applies for: Jurong Industrial Area / Tuas, Changi / Loyang, Ocean Drive (Sentosa), Marina Bay Sands / Marina South, Lim Chu Kang Area / Kranji, Seletar Area / Punggol Island and selected remote areas Pizza Hut Delivery $4 $15



Minimum order of $50 applies for: Sentosa, Changi Airport Cargo Complex, Jurong Island, Tuas South and Aviation Park

Which is the best food subscription service?

Food delivery apps Subscription service Price per month What do you get? Deliveroo Deliveroo Plus $14.90 Free delivery when you spend $18 or more Foodpanda panda pro $7.99 2 x 10per cent off pandamart



Extra 5per cent off on pick up (unlimited)



Free delivery for selected restaurants (unlimited)



Up to 20per cent off for selected restaurants (unlimited) GrabFood GrabPay Subscription $14.90 Over 100 1-for-1 meals

(valid for 6 months) Grain Meal Plans Depends on the meals chosen 3 , 5, or 7 meals a week for lunch, dinner or both WhyQ WhyQ Subscription Plan Basic: $3.50 per meal



Standard: $5.50 per meal



Premium: $7.50 per meal 10 meals @ $1 per delivery



15 meals @ $0.50 per delivery



20 meals @ $0.30 per delivery Burger King None. Can you imagine if they did?!



But they deliver almost anywhere (eg. ulu military camps and bases) Domino's KFC Delivery McDelivery Pizza Hut Delivery

Food delivery customer service contacts

Had a terrible experience with a food delivery service?

This should help you get in touch with the respective food delivery service’s customer service:

Food Delivery Apps Contact Deliveroo [email protected] foodpanda [email protected] GrabFood +65 6902 1038 Grain +65 3163 5335



or



Online WhyQ +65 6914 2673 Burger King Online Domino's +65 6222 6333



or



Online KFC Delivery +65 6222 6111



or



Online McDelivery +65 6777 3777



or



Online Pizza Hut Delivery +65 6235 3535



or



Online

Which is the best food delivery service in Singapore?

Because of Covid-19 and Circuit Breaker, major food delivery platforms like Deliveroo, foodpanda, and GrabFood have all onboarded way more partners in order to give us the most variety of food options available. Which is why you’ll most likely be able to find your favourite restaurant or cafe available for takeout across all three platforms.

And that’s great because we can simply place our orders on all three platforms and see which is the cheapest.

Sadly, with food delivery platforms’ delivery fees and commissions in the spotlight, as well as tonnes of mixed reviews and comments left by unsatisfied customers across news sites and social media pages, it’s hard to say which is the best food delivery service in Singapore right now.

I mean, I used to like GrabFood as it had one of the lowest delivery fees with no minimum order.

But with the implementation of a small order fee for orders less than the minimum order amount…

That’s one extra cost that I would have to factor when ordering food delivery.

And that’s not particularly helpful for people who live alone and can’t (or don’t want to) order that much at one go.

On the plus side, smaller companies like Grain — whom most of you might know as really awesome caterers at events — have stepped up their food delivery game in order to serve individual meals.

It looks like they’re in it for the long haul as they’re offering Grain promo codes for various credit cards.

So if you’d like a healthier (and tasty) option, then give them a try!

FYI: daily dinner orders close at 8:30pm.

In terms of fast food, this whole Covid-19 situation has also allowed us to finally get Burger King delivered to our homes.

There aren’t a lot of Burger King Delivery promo codes available (for now) but they’ve got lots of Burger King coupons which you can make use of if you’re heading down to takeaway.

So make sure you check the app for the latest coupons before ordering!

However, the BK Delivery app is a little buggy so here’s hoping that they can do something about it asap as you can’t directly order from Burger King’s website (yet).

Want your McD’s meal to be delivered fast?

I’ll usually add a hot fudge sundae or a McFlurry — basically, any desserts which WILL melt in Singapore’s blistering heat — along with my order.

Don’t take my word for it.

But I’m pretty sure that that’s how the delivery riders prioritise their orders…