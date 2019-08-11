Food delivery riders (2019) - How much can you make as a Deliveroo, Foodpanda or Grabfood rider?

Read also

The biggest difference is that new Deliveroo food delivery riders are paid on a purely commission basis

That means that if you make zero deliveries, you make $0.

You can choose to make your deliveries on any mode of transport you wish, which means you’ll have to decide whether you wish to ride a motorbike, bicycle (tiring) or some other form of transport.

Note that e-bikes and electric scooters are banned effective 5 Nov 2019.

DELIVEROO RIDER APP

You will be asked to download an app which will display the available shifts.

You need to apply for the shift you want, and it will be assigned to you if available.

You won’t be able to work if you haven’t been assigned a shift.

Popular time slots are very sought after so you need to have fast fingers to chope the slot you want.

DELIVEROO RIDER PAY

The amount you can earn per delivery is indicated on the app, usually about $6 to $10 ($3 pick-up fee, $2 delivery fee, $X variable distance fee, plus incentives during peak times).

You can earn $1 to $2 more during peak hours between 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm, and in certain locations.