Food, festivities and... pony rides? Geylang Ramadan Bazaar's unusual ride sets internet abuzz

Chances are that this year's Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar is a tad different from other night markets you've been to in the past.

No, this isn't about a new food craze.

Instead, it's the presence of ponies that'll have you doing a double take.

Pony rides and Ramly burgers? Sounds like a decent day out as the Geylang Serai Bazaar welcomes Gallop Stable for the first time.

Last Sunday (March 19), Gallop Stable posted on TikTok a 30-second snippet of what it has on offer at the annual night market, which will run until April 21.

Housed in what looks like a spacious area, children were seen enjoying their time riding the ponies.

As for the ponies resting in the pen, qualified trainers and handlers were on hand to oversee them.

Pony rides are $10, but there are also other horse-related activities for children to enjoy — such as pony feeding ($2) and a pony photoshoot ($5).

Alternatively, you can unleash your inner Katniss Everdeen with some archery ($5). Should you manage to hit the bullseye, you will enjoy a free pony ride.

As the pony ride is a unique addition to the bazaar, the presence of these cute little guys has caught some people's attention.

In the comments section, netizens were a little perplexed by the sight of these creatures in a bazaar setting.

Some were even concerned about the ponies' welfare.

"Please make sure the animals are well hydrated with rest! It's blazing hot," one TikTok user said.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a Gallop Stable spokesperson assured that measures have been taken to ensure the welfare of their horses and that the ponies are taken care of.

"The location selected within the bazaar is carefully done such that it is far away from the usual crowd, especially near food vendors.

"Also, rest areas for ponies are secluded and blocked from any interactions by the public," the spokesperson explained.

There are six ponies on-site at any given time, and all ponies are assigned no more than two hours of work during the six-hour allocation of either ride, photo, feed and rest.

The spokesperson added: "Ample food and fresh water are on site to cater for their basic needs, and all animals are kept under super high ventilated tents as protection from the sun and rain."

Gallop Stable currently runs two stables in Singapore, located at Bukit Timah and Pasir Ris Park.

Address: Geylang Serai Bazaar, behind Wisma Geylang Serai

Opening hours: Closed on Mondays. Tuesday to Friday from 4pm to 10pm. Weekends from 10am to 10pm

