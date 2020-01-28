Food fortunes for the Year of the Rat

PHOTO: Pexels
Burpple

Learn what the year has in store for your bellies! Heed these suggestions and it will be an enjoyable food year for you.

EAT ADVENTUROUSLY

2020 is the year for taking chances and exploring the vast world of food. Be open to trying new things and you will be greatly rewarded.

PHOTO: Burpple

THE DRAGON CHAMBER: DRAGON CLAW ($55)

"Singapore farmed crocodile foot braised in herbal sauce served on a bed of kale! I didn't dare eat the gooey, gelatinous skin but had quite a lot of crocodile meat! It has the same exact texture as KFC chicken, with lots of herbal soup flavour."

-Burppler Rachel T

LE BON FUNK: BEEF TONGUE SAMMY ($24)

"I swear we nearly collapsed in ecstasy over the insane deliciousness of that pile of quiveringly soft beef tongue..injected every couple of hours with brine, the flavour and tenderness of it is to-die-for. A generous dollop of gribiche (hard-boiled egg dressing) and housemade brioche complete this fantastic ensemble. A must-must-must order."

-Burppler Veronica Phua

IZAKAYA NININGASHI: SHIRAKO AND ANKIMO IN PONZU SAUCE ($19.80)

"Strangely, God made fish reproductive fluids extremely tasty...an overload of blissful silky creaminess, coloured by piquant notes of ponzu. Whereas the Ankimo was decadently rich, flavourful and, whilst not quite melt-in-mouth, swished about my mouth with a luxurious buttery texture."

-Burppler Evan Mua

EAT HEALTHY

Don't take your health for granted. Be mindful of what you put in your body and treat it well! Eat more balanced meals is an investment in your future wellbeing.

PHOTO: Burpple

KITCHEN BY FOOD REBEL: VEGAN SWEET POTATO & CHICKPEA BUDDHA BOWL ($19)

"This Buddha bowl is nourishing, tasty and great for eating clean! Sweet potato cubes, quinoa, spiced chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, rocket, avocado-tofu mash and beetroot hummus all come together for a yummy lunch. Love that it's gluten-free too!"

-Burppler Leigh Khoo

THE LIVING CAFE: BARRAMUNDI BROWN RICE BOWL ($18)

"The barramundi is very fresh and cooked just right. To add flavor to this rice bowl, it comes with 2 sauces on the side - pesto sauce and gazapo sauce (some sort of mexican tasting tomato sauce)...Overall, a very wholesome and yummy rice bowl. Will come back again for more!"

-Burppler Rachel Ang

SUPERGREEK: FLAMED GRILLED STEAK ($13.90)

"Flamed grilled steak, arugula, lettuce, roasted broccoli, roasted sweet potato, hummus, tzatziki (so much love for this), parsley, Greek vinaigrette, sunflower seeds. Order a grain bowl so that it fills you up! Steak was medium-rare...it was perfectly cooked. The bowl had individual flavors that were distinct but melded together in perfect harmony."

-Burppler Nelson Tan

EAT CHEESE

What better time than the year of the rat to get to know your cheeses? When presented with opportunities to try unique cheeses, say "yes" and ask for more.

PHOTO: Burpple

THE CHEESE ARK: CHEESE PLATTER FOR ONE (FROM $31.60)

"The owner sources from a curated selection of European artisan cheesemongers, so you'll always find cheeses you can't get from supermarkets or even gourmet cheese shops at Dempsey. A tasting usually comprises of an omakase platter of 8 cheeses, with a couple of bucks worth of fruits and nuts. Just say what you like, or be challenged to try new flavors."

-Burppler Smitten Angel

THE CHEESE ARTISANS: FROMAGER'S CHEESEBOARD ($27)

"I really love most of the cheeses I tried, whether they're fresh cheese, soft cheese or hard cheese. Some are mild, some more intense, some more milky, some had an aged taste, but they all taste more refined. If I've to name my favourite cheese that evening, it would be the Truffle Camembert."

-Burppler Justin Teo

OLIVIA RESTAURANT: CREAMY HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE ($14)

"...this was fantastic. Oozy, incredibly creamy with distinct blue cheese flavour, on a buttery crust. Didn't feel too heavy nor jelak. Loved it!"

-Burppler Zhihui Lim

YEAR OF THE RAT 2020 SPECULATIONS

At the start of the year, expect a gain in weight from pineapple tarts, a drop in your bank account, some family gossip and extreme heat and humidity.

Once you're over that hump, all will be well. Happy Lunar New Year, Burpplers - we wish you and your families good health, longevity, peace and togetherness.

This article was first published in Burpple

More about
Lifestyle Food and Drinks Chinese New Year

TRENDING

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES