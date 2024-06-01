Food hunt at Singapore theme parks: Science Centre Singapore

You know what to expect at our local theme parks, but what about the food?

Our team of taste explorers take you on a wild ride through Singapore’s awesome theme parks and their culinary offerings. We're on a mission to uncover the unique flavours that make each theme park a gastronomic adventure too.

Today, we explore Science Centre Singapore!

Do you remember your first school trip to Science Centre Singapore? Officially opened on 10 December 1977, this iconic institution has been making science accessible and engaging for visitors of all ages.

Beyond the fascinating exhibits that explore the wonders of science, this expansive facility in Jurong East also houses a large observatory, Southeast Asia’s first 8K 3D digital dome theatre called "Omni-Theatre", and Snow City – a fun-filled frosty adventure destination for the whole family.

Tickets:

Peak - weekends, public holidays and school holidays

Adults and Senior Citizens (60 and up): $12

Kids (3-12 years old): $12

Off-peak - weekdays during school term

Adults $6

Kids (3-12 years old) and Senior Citizens (60 and up): $4

Singaporeans and PR get free entry during off-peak days.

It had been quite some time since our last visit to the Science Centre. We timed our arrival perfectly to catch the fire tornado show – flames swirling in a towering vortex, with temperatures inside the column of fire reaching over 600°C.

Next up on our agenda was the quirky "Know Your Poo" area, where we couldn't resist posing with the "royal throne." We also got to know the history of sanitation on our little Red Dot, and how and where ah ma and ah gong used to, um, cope. Praise modern toilet bowls!

Facing our fears and uncovering the science behind them, we braved the “Phobia²: The Science of Fear” exhibition. The experience was both thrilling and educational (did you know that fear of losing your phone is called “nomophobia”?). There was also a huge jump scare at the end. No spoilers, you'll just have to experience it for yourself.

We were fortunate to coincide our visit with the Wildlife Photographer Of The Year exhibit. This was an international showcase of stunning animal photography organised by the Natural History Museum, London. The images were not only breathtaking but also thought-provoking, it really made us think about our impact on the natural world.

Wrapping up our day, we ventured into "Professor Crackitt's Light-Fantastic-Mirror-Maze" – a mind-bending labyrinth of mirrors that had us twisting and turning. Bring a friend – it can get pretty disorienting if you enter the maze alone.

Dinner

Outside the Science Centre, we discovered Stellar Kitchen Bar, a bustling café serving up pastas, burgers, and mouth-watering pizzas. After a day of scientific oohs and aahs, we were famished and wasted no time in tucking into some yummy comfort food.

Total cost: $77

Parma Ham Arugula Pizza: $29

Verdict: With so many options on Stellar's menu, we decided to go for the "best sellers," and this pizza did not disappoint! It was covered with toppings, so every bite was a mix of savoury parma ham and fresh arugula greens. The crust was thin and crispy (just how we like it!), and the cheese pull was perfect. A must-try.

Vongole Pasta: $22

Verdict: This dish was a seafood lover’s dream. The linguini was perfectly al dente and loaded with clams. The garlicky goodness of the butter clam sauce complemented the natural sweetness of the molluscs. Very moreish. Very lovely.

Wagyu Beef Burger: $26

Verdict: Wow, this burger was something else. The 200g Wagyu patty was incredibly juicy, cooked to medium perfection.

Topped with melty cheddar cheese and served on a soft brioche bun, each bite was pure bliss. It's definitely one of those burgers you'll think about long after you've finished it. And the fries? Crispy. Fragrant. Sedap.

ALSO READ: A brighter future: i Light Singapore 2024 shines with a green message

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.