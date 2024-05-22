Food hunt at Singapore theme parks: S.E.A. Aquarium

You know what to expect at our local theme parks, but what about the food?

Our team of taste explorers take you on a wild ride through Singapore’s awesome theme parks and their culinary offerings. We're on a mission to uncover the unique flavours that make each theme park a gastronomic adventure too.

Today, we dive into S.E.A. Aquarium!

After going on the rides at Universal Studios Singapore and splashing around at Adventure Cove, it was time to marvel at the wonders of marine life at S.E.A. Aquarium, our final stop on Sentosa. As one of the largest aquariums in the world, this aquatic paradise is home to over 100,000 marine animals spanning 1,000 species from 40 diverse habitats.

Take note: S.E.A. Aquarium is currently undergoing a major transformation, so expect quite a few empty aquariums and sections that have been cordoned off. By the end of this year, the attraction will be three times larger, and rebranded as the Singapore Oceanarium (SGO), with a strong emphasis on marine education and environmental protection.

Tickets:

$44 for adults

$33 for kids 4-12 years old

Lunch

Although quite a number of aquariums were devoid of marine life due to the ongoing reno works, we made the most of what was still on display.

The centrepiece of S.E.A. Aquarium is undoubtedly the Open Ocean Habitat, an immense seawater aquarium that offers a breathtaking view. At 12m deep and containing 8 million litres of water (equivalent to seven Olympic-sized pools), this aquarium is so large that it's actually a PADI-certified dive venue.

Pro tip: head over to the Ocean Dome to the right of the Open Ocean Habitat to take stunning shots of manta rays swimming overhead.

Our favourite spot was the Sea Jellies Gallery. This exhibit is equipped with colour-changing lights that highlight the beauty of these jellyfish — they glowed in the dark under the multi-coloured lights.

At the end of the park, we walked through a tunnel with sharks swimming all around us — 12 different species of these apex predators, to be exact.

For lunch, we headed to our reservation at the Ocean Restaurant — by far our most atas theme park dining experience. We opted for the 6-course lunch menu, curated by two-Michelin Star Chef Olivier Bellin, and were treated to an unobstructed panorama of the Open Ocean Habitat as we dined.

Total cost: $188++

Can we please gush over the restaurant's delicious bread offerings that came with a choice of seaweed or salted butter, which made the bread so moreish! The perfect accompaniment to every course.

Cauliflower Cream

Verdict: Beautifully plated and luxurious, and featured white cauliflower cream and parmesan ice cream drizzled with squid ink sauce, and a scoop of premium caviar. We simply loved the combination of savoury cream and the briny notes of squid ink and caviar.

Grilled Scallops

Verdict: The waiter informed us that the Alaskan scallops were chargrilled to 80 per cent, which ensured they retained their moisture. It was topped with grated dried scallops for a subtle hint of saltiness. Each bite was even better with the apple and grapefruit compote - an inspired pairing of land and sea.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Frog Leg Kataifi

Verdict: We were advised to partake of this in one bite together with the parsley coulis and fermented black garlic. The frog leg was wrapped in kataifi, a Greek pastry similar to baklava, then fried to a golden brown. Crispy on the outside, moist and flavourful on the inside — simply delightful.

Halibut

Verdict: The halibut was served with beetroot puree, savoy cabbage, tobiko bits, and Joselito ham. The beurre blanc, a classic French butter-based emulsified sauce, complemented the firm yet flaky seafood, and the oyster leaves helped to further emphasise the ocean theme.

Duck

Verdict: Our second main featured French duck with a luscious orange and chocolate duck jus, with white radish and a white clam on the side. The duck slices, served medium rare, were tender and done just right. The sweet and tangy jus paired beautifully with the succulent duck.

Rhubarb

Verdict: The rhubarb's celery-like texture was a pleasant surprise. When combined with yogurt honey sorbet and diced strawberries, it created the right balance of sweet and sour. The matcha mascarpone was an odd choice. Nevertheless, a refreshing end to our sub-aquatic dining experience.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.